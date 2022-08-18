English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)
Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams (Photo: Australian Embassy Jakarta)

Cricket World Cup Trophy Visits Jakarta, Bali

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 18 August 2022 15:58
Jakarta: The Cricket World Cup Trophy visits Jakarta and Bali this week, 16 to 18 August 2022. This is the first time the Trophy Tour included Indonesia as a destination country.
 
The Australian Embassy together with Cricket Australia and the Indonesian Cricket Association (PCI) held a celebratory event to welcome the Cricket World Cup Trophy in Jakarta.
 
This event is part of the countdown to the ICC (International Cricket Council) Men's T20 World Cup championship which will be held in Australia for the first time on 16 October-13 November 2022.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"I’m delighted that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy is in Jakarta for the first time prior to the cricket world cup championship in Australia later this year," said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM in a press release on Thursday.
 
“We hope that we can bring the excitement of playing cricket to Indonesians and encourage more people in Indonesia to enjoy the game.”
 
The Indonesian Cricket Association announced that the Indonesian U-19 women's cricket team successfully qualified to take part in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup which will be held in South Africa in January 2023.
 
This year’s Trophy Tour visits 35 locations in 13 countries across four continents. Other than Indonesia, the trophy also made stops in Fiji, Finland, Ghana, Japan, Namibia, Nepal, Singapore, and Vanuatu taking the sport to more fans in different countries.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
UN, Switzerland Launch Partnership to Support Mental Health Services in Rohingya Camps

UN, Switzerland Launch Partnership to Support Mental Health Services in Rohingya Camps

English
united nations
WHO Provides Assistance to Flood-Affected Regions in Yemen

WHO Provides Assistance to Flood-Affected Regions in Yemen

English
floods
Ministers, officials Should Not Merely Conduct Routines: Jokowi

Ministers, officials Should Not Merely Conduct Routines: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Jokowi Cermati 5 Provinsi dengan Inflasi Tertinggi, Mana Saja?
Ekonomi

Jokowi Cermati 5 Provinsi dengan Inflasi Tertinggi, Mana Saja?

Tersangka Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J, Mahfud: Harus Bertambah
Nasional

Tersangka Kasus Pembunuhan Brigadir J, Mahfud: Harus Bertambah

Pasukan Tiongkok ke Rusia untuk Latihan Militer Gabungan
Internasional

Pasukan Tiongkok ke Rusia untuk Latihan Militer Gabungan

3 Fitur Baru WhatsApp Voice Note, Ngobrol Tanpa Ngetik
Teknologi

3 Fitur Baru WhatsApp Voice Note, Ngobrol Tanpa Ngetik

8 Rekor Menarik Negara Peserta Piala Dunia, Ada Indonesia Lho!
Olahraga

8 Rekor Menarik Negara Peserta Piala Dunia, Ada Indonesia Lho!

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Kembali Mejeng, Kapan Dijualnya?
Otomotif

Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter Kembali Mejeng, Kapan Dijualnya?

Nadia Mulyadi, Mahasiswi Unpad Jadi Violinis di Istana Negara saat HUT RI
Pendidikan

Nadia Mulyadi, Mahasiswi Unpad Jadi Violinis di Istana Negara saat HUT RI

Setelah 12 Tahun Berpisah, Kikan dan Ervin Resmi Kembali Bergabung dengan Band Cokelat
Hiburan

Setelah 12 Tahun Berpisah, Kikan dan Ervin Resmi Kembali Bergabung dengan Band Cokelat

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera
Properti

46.481 PNS di Kaltim Belum Melakukan Pemuktahiran Data Tapera

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!