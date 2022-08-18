Cricket World Cup Trophy Visits Jakarta, Bali

Jakarta: The Cricket World Cup Trophy visits Jakarta and Bali this week, 16 to 18 August 2022. This is the first time the Trophy Tour included Indonesia as a destination country.
The Australian Embassy together with Cricket Australia and the Indonesian Cricket Association (PCI) held a celebratory event to welcome the Cricket World Cup Trophy in Jakarta.
This event is part of the countdown to the ICC (International Cricket Council) Men's T20 World Cup championship which will be held in Australia for the first time on 16 October-13 November 2022.
"I’m delighted that the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy is in Jakarta for the first time prior to the cricket world cup championship in Australia later this year," said Australian Ambassador to Indonesia Penny Williams PSM in a press release on Thursday.
“We hope that we can bring the excitement of playing cricket to Indonesians and encourage more people in Indonesia to enjoy the game.”
The Indonesian Cricket Association announced that the Indonesian U-19 women's cricket team successfully qualified to take part in the U-19 Women's T20 World Cup which will be held in South Africa in January 2023.
This year’s Trophy Tour visits 35 locations in 13 countries across four continents. Other than Indonesia, the trophy also made stops in Fiji, Finland, Ghana, Japan, Namibia, Nepal, Singapore, and Vanuatu taking the sport to more fans in different countries.