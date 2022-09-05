English  
T20 is a cooperation forum for think tanks and researchers across G20 member countries. (Photo: MoFA)
G20 Leaders Urged to Pursue Inclusive Economic Recovery

Antara • 05 September 2022 19:35
Bali: Lead co-chair of Think 20 (T20) Indonesia Bambang Brodjonegoro during the plenary session of the T20 Summit here on Monday, urged G20 leaders to push for an inclusive global economic recovery.
 
T20 is a cooperation forum for think tanks and researchers across G20 member countries. Group 20 or G20 is a multilateral cooperation group that comprises 19 countries and the European Union (EU).
 
Stronger and inclusive global economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19 is one of the policy recommendations of the Indonesian T20 Presidency’s communiqué.

In addition, the Indonesian T20 Presidency is pushing G20 leaders to carry out collective efforts to restructure global health architecture, utilize digital transformation, expedite sustainable energy transition, and develop better cross-border cooperation.
 
T20 Indonesia has also encouraged promoting the voices of countries in the southern hemisphere, most of which are developing nations, Brodjonegoro said.
 
This is because the global narrative is currently dominated by countries from the north, which tends to suit developed countries.
 
Improving the representation of countries from the south is very important to ensure the formation of a global narrative that is fair and acceptable by the governments of all types of countries, he explained.
 
Global issues, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and digital transformation, can occur on a scale that necessitates collective handling, Brodjonegoro said.
 
Through the communiqué, the Indonesian T20 Presidency has laid stress on five main policy recommendations.
 
These comprise encouraging economic recovery and resilience, expediting clean zero emissions, regulating the public's transformation into a digital society, making the economy more inclusive and people-centric, and reviving the global order.
 
These recommendations have been developed through a stringent process that has involved T20 Indonesia gathering 762 policy brief abstracts and producing 130 policy briefs written by more than 200 groups, he informed.

 
(WAH)

