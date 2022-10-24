English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 25 to 158,454. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia Adds 1,703 COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 24 October 2022 17:30
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,703 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,472,664.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 2,376 to 6,295,525.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 25 to 158,454.

WHO


The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.

 
(WAH)

