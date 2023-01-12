English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Nearly 68.9 Indonesians Have Received Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Govt

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 January 2023 17:59
Jakarta: Some 12,324 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,897,009, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile,36,176 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 68,891,092.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 412 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,725,095.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 669 to 6,556,842.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by six to 160,711.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 174.9 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Over 68.7 Million Indonesians Have Received Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose: Govt

Over 174.8 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

BACA JUGA
BNPB Distributes Aid Packages for Tanimbar Island Quake Victims

BNPB Distributes Aid Packages for Tanimbar Island Quake Victims

English
disaster
Muhammad Ridwan Rumasukun Appointed as Papua Caretaker Governor

Muhammad Ridwan Rumasukun Appointed as Papua Caretaker Governor

English
papua province
Indonesia logs 412 New COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia logs 412 New COVID-19 Cases

English
covid-19 cases
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Gedung Putih Tegaskan Tak Ada Bukti Serangan Siber Pada Sistem Penerbangan
Internasional

Gedung Putih Tegaskan Tak Ada Bukti Serangan Siber Pada Sistem Penerbangan

Dikawal Brimob, Lukas Enembe Dibawa ke KPK
Nasional

Dikawal Brimob, Lukas Enembe Dibawa ke KPK

FSGI Dukung Larangan Siswa Bawa Lato-Lato ke Sekolah
Pendidikan

FSGI Dukung Larangan Siswa Bawa Lato-Lato ke Sekolah

123 Dealer Jadi Saksi Penjualan Hyundai di Indonesia
Otomotif

123 Dealer Jadi Saksi Penjualan Hyundai di Indonesia

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24
Teknologi

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24

Aktor Revaldo Ditangkap karena Narkoba untuk Ketiga Kali
Hiburan

Aktor Revaldo Ditangkap karena Narkoba untuk Ketiga Kali

Elon Musk Jawab Isu Tesla Bakal Bangun Pabrik di Indonesia
Ekonomi

Elon Musk Jawab Isu Tesla Bakal Bangun Pabrik di Indonesia

Ganda Putra Indonesia Solid di Malaysia Open 2023
Olahraga

Ganda Putra Indonesia Solid di Malaysia Open 2023

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?
Properti

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!