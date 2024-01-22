English  
Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi. Photo: Ministry of Communication and Information
The Appointment of Ad Interim Foreign Minister Causes Stir

Marcheilla Ariesta • 22 January 2024 11:41
Jakarta: The appointment Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi became interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, causing a stir. This is related again to the issue of ministers who will resign.
 
In response to this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided an explanation so that the news would not become more confusing.
 
"This is a normal thing in government, when the minister is not in Indonesia," said the spokesperson for the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Lalu Muhamad Iqbal, to the media crew via short message, Sunday, January 21 2024.

Iqbal said that Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also often served as ad interim.
 
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Retno is currently leaving for New York, United States. Speaking to Medcom.id, Retno said she would attend an open debate at the UN Security Council regarding Gaza.
 
"Currently I am preparing for a debate at the UN Security Council regarding Gaza," said Minister Retno, who was also hit by the issue of resigning.
 
On Saturday, President Joko Widodo appointed Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie as ad interim Minister of Foreign Affairs for two days, starting January 21-22 2024.
 
"In accordance with the letter of the Minister of Foreign Affairs number 017/BK/2024/01 dated January 17 2024, which was addressed to the President, regarding the request for official travel permission to New York, United States, we respectfully inform you that the President is pleased to appoint the Minister of Communication and Information as "Minister of Foreign Affairs Ad Interim while the Minister of Foreign Affairs is on an official trip abroad from 21 to 22 January 2024," wrote the letter.
 
With this appointment, there is a lot of confusing news on social media. Some netizens commented whether it was true that the foreign minister would resign.
 
According to them, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has a Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs who can replace the Minister of Foreign Affairs if he goes abroad. However, currently Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pahala Mansury is also on an official trip abroad.
 
Pahala is currently in Uganda to attend the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement. The summit takes place January 19-20, 2024.
 
(FJR)

