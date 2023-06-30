English  
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres
President Joko Widodo. Photo BPMI Setpres

President Jokowi: Sacrifice Demonstrates Gratitude

Kautsar Widya Prabowo • 30 June 2023 23:57
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) wishes you a happy Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijriah (H). He considered the sacrificial service as an effort to manifest gratitude.
 
"By making sacrifices, we show our gratitude and sincerity for the favors and blessings of Allah SWT," Jokowi wrote on his official Instagram account @jokowi, Thursday, June 29, 2023.
 
He hopes that Eid al-Adha 1444 H will inspire him to move forward. Under the umbrella of His rida and protection.

Meanwhile, President Jokowi and Iriana Jokowi held Eid al-Adha prayers at the Yogyakarta Palace. Jokowi was also accompanied by Chief Justice (MK) Anwar Usman.
 
Eid prayer at the Yogyakarta Palace starts at 06.30 WIB. A number of Yogyakarta residents were seen participating in carrying out prayers in the area.
 
At the Eid al-Adha prayers, Jauhar Mustofa acted as both the priest and preacher. Everyday he served as the Head of the Islamic Religious Affairs Division at the Regional Office of the Special Region of Yogyakarta, Ministry of Religion. (Kevin Schreiber)
 
(FJR)

Peringatan!