English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Member of the PSSI Executive Committee (Exco), Arya Sinulingga
Member of the PSSI Executive Committee (Exco), Arya Sinulingga

PSSI said that they Have Debt of Nearly IDR 100 Billion

Gregorius Gelino • 06 July 2023 17:31
Jakarta: Member of the PSSI Executive Committee (Exco), Arya Sinulingga, revealed that the past PSSI management was in debt  for almost IDR100 billion. The debt regarding the accommodation for matches and bonuses for naturalized player agents.
 
"We were billed for tens of billions in debt. We (the new PSSI management) don't have debt, we only accept positions," said Arya in Jakarta, Thursday, 6 July 2023.
 
"The range is almost  IDR100 billion, but not up to a little below. Accommodation has not been paid for and what was promised to the player's agent has also not been paid," he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?



Even so, Arya claims that the new chairman of PSSI, Erick Thohir, has instructed his staff to find a way to immediately pay off the accumulated debts.
 
"This must be paid for because the player might not want to play because he has been promised with (the board) for a long time. Erick has directed us to start paying debts because this involves people's lives," he concluded.
 
(FJR)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Anggota Exco PSSI, Arya Sinulingga (dok. PSSI)

Kegagalan Piala Dunia U-20 Jadi Pelajaran untuk Piala Dunia U-17

Renovasi JIS tak Cuma Demi Piala Dunia U-17

PSSI Disebut Punya Utang Nyaris Rp100 Miliar

BACA JUGA
Australia Appreciated Indonesia’s Effort in Dealing with Covid-19 Pandemic

Australia Appreciated Indonesia’s Effort in Dealing with Covid-19 Pandemic

English
Australia
Indonesia Pushes for Increased Trade Cooperation with PNG

Indonesia Pushes for Increased Trade Cooperation with PNG

English
president joko widodo
PNG is Indonesia's Strategic Partner in the Pacific: Jokowi

PNG is Indonesia's Strategic Partner in the Pacific: Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Ini Biang Kerok yang Bikin Rupiah Keok!
Ekonomi

Ini Biang Kerok yang Bikin Rupiah Keok!

Rusia Serang Apartemen di Ukraina, Zelensky: Akan Ada Respons Nyata
Internasional

Rusia Serang Apartemen di Ukraina, Zelensky: Akan Ada Respons Nyata

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Cendekia BAZNAS Dalam Negeri Dibuka, Simak Infonya!
Pendidikan

Pendaftaran Beasiswa Cendekia BAZNAS Dalam Negeri Dibuka, Simak Infonya!

4 Fakta Kecelakaan Lift Sekolah yang Menewaskan 7 Orang
Nasional

4 Fakta Kecelakaan Lift Sekolah yang Menewaskan 7 Orang

Cobain Yuk, Cara Buat Akun Threads Punya Instagram, Pesaing Twitter Lho!
Teknologi

Cobain Yuk, Cara Buat Akun Threads Punya Instagram, Pesaing Twitter Lho!

Presiden PSG Ultimatum Kylian Mbappe soal Kontrak
Olahraga

Presiden PSG Ultimatum Kylian Mbappe soal Kontrak

Hasil Sidang Cerai: Raihaanun 3 Kali Selingkuh dengan Teman Kuliah hingga Rekan Kerja
Hiburan

Hasil Sidang Cerai: Raihaanun 3 Kali Selingkuh dengan Teman Kuliah hingga Rekan Kerja

Indonesia & Australia Bisa Jadi Duet Produsen Baterai EV Terbesar
Otomotif

Indonesia & Australia Bisa Jadi Duet Produsen Baterai EV Terbesar

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis
Properti

Penampakan Rumah Barbie yang Bisa Disewa Gratis

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!