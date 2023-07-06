PSSI said that they Have Debt of Nearly IDR 100 Billion

"We were billed for tens of billions in debt. We (the new PSSI management) don't have debt, we only accept positions," said Arya in Jakarta, Thursday, 6 July 2023.
"The range is almost IDR100 billion, but not up to a little below. Accommodation has not been paid for and what was promised to the player's agent has also not been paid," he explained.
Even so, Arya claims that the new chairman of PSSI, Erick Thohir, has instructed his staff to find a way to immediately pay off the accumulated debts.
"This must be paid for because the player might not want to play because he has been promised with (the board) for a long time. Erick has directed us to start paying debts because this involves people's lives," he concluded.