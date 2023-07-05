Looking Through the Luxury of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Train

KCIC Corporate Communications Manager Emir Monti explained, Passenger Trains for the Jakarta-Bandung Highway connection are made as comfortable as possible so that passengers enjoy the trip according to the class they want.
There is also an element of local wisdom through the use of the Mega Mendung batik motif on all seats and the shape of the train inspired by Komodo dragons.
"We continue to prepare for the operation of the Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Rail as best we can with all stakeholders," said Emir in a written statement, Wednesday, July 5, 2023.
In his explanation, the Passenger Train on the Fast Train also has the name Red Komodo or Red Komodo. It is based on a series of red colours and shapes inspired by Indonesian animals from prehistoric times. The exterior of the Passenger Train is also inspired by the Komodo dragon's scales which are reflected in the triangular pattern on the train's nose and doors.
The High-Speed Passenger Train series has the same type KCIC400AF as the Inspection Train but differs in function, interior and exterior.
Unlike the Inspection Train, which is filled with meeting rooms and measurement equipment, the Passenger Train functions to serve passengers, so that it has seating facilities for up to 601 passengers. Apart from the interior, differences can also be seen on the exterior where the Inspection Train is coloured grey and yellow, while the Passenger Train is grey and red.
There are 11 sets of Fast Train Passenger Trains that have all arrived in Indonesia. The entire series of trains is currently parked at the Tegalluar Depot and is preparing to be certified by the Ministry of Transportation to ensure the operational feasibility of the trains.
"In one fast train series, it consists of eight trains with a total length of 208 meters which have three service classes, namely First Class on trains 1 & 8, Business Class on train 7, and the rest are Premium Economy," he said.
First Class has 18 grey seats in a 2-1 arrangement, made from faux leather chairs, embroidered with Mega Mendung batik. While Business Class has 28 red seats in a 2-2 arrangement, made of faux leather, with laser cut Mega Mendung batik motifs. Premium Economy has 555 seats in gray and blue with a 3-2 arrangement, made of suede, with a Mega Mendung batik print pattern.
Other supporting facilities available in passenger trains on the Fast Train include power outlets, televisions, folding tables and friendly toilets for users with special needs. There is also a mini bar in the middle of the train for passengers who want to buy snacks and cold and hot drinks.
For people who are curious about this mode of mass transportation and want to try it, Emir appealed to be patient and wait for official information issued by KCIC.
"For people who want to try the Fast Train to be able to wait for official information from KCIC. Because until now the procedures and registration scheme are still under discussion," he said.