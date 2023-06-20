Indonesia Elected as Member of UNWTO Executive Board

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said Indonesia's election as a member of the Executive Council of the World Tourism Agency (UNWTO) showed the trust of world countries in Indonesia in its contribution to encouraging the revival of the tourism sector so that it has a major impact on society and the environment.
As is known, the election took place at the "55th Meeting of the UNWTO Commission for East Asia and The Pacific (CAP)" at Sokha Residence, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Friday, June 15 2023.
According to him, this success was the result of good cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as all Indonesian representatives accredited in CAP member countries.
"Alhamdulillah, I got goosebumps and I was touched by Indonesia's extraordinary trust. In voting, Indonesia managed to get 16 votes beating China with 15 votes, Japan 14 votes, South Korea 12 votes, and Thailand 11 votes," Sandiaga said as quoted from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy website, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Sandiaga explained that Indonesia's position as a member of the UNWTO Executive Board would increase Indonesia's role in developing tourism both nationally and globally.
Indonesia together with China, South Korea and Japan representing East Asia and the Pacific, will be responsible for compiling UNWTO programs in the Asia Pacific region to be reported at the General Assembly in October 2023.
Previously, Indonesia also won the trust to host the World Tourism Day (WTD) commemoration in Bali which was linked to the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting.
"The world has given us so many awards. Let's unite together so that we don't blame each other. We will build not only our tourism, but also regional and world tourism," he said.
Furthermore, Sandiaga added, Indonesia has also advanced to become part of the Task Force on "Redesigning Tourism for The Future". Indonesia has the opportunity to design the future of the world's tourism sector. The new tourism concept is expected to have a positive impact on the world tourism sector and Indonesia.
"The future of world tourism, we are entrusted with us to bring an experience and of course this is not the result of our own work but is the result of collaboration from all parties," he said.
On this occasion in Cambodia, Indonesia also signed an official statement on the international code for the protection of tourists drawn up by UNWTO as an effort to guarantee safety for international tourists who wish to travel to various countries in the world, including Indonesia.
"This achievement and of course let's use this opportunity to bring benefits to Indonesia, especially to open business opportunities and improve people's welfare by opening the widest possible job opportunities," he said. (Kevin Schreiber)