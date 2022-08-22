English  
Nasdem Party Chairman Surya Paloh and PDIP official Puan Maharani. (Photo: NasDem Party)
Nasdem Party Chairman Surya Paloh and PDIP official Puan Maharani. (Photo: NasDem Party)

Puan Maharani Meets Surya Paloh at NasDem Tower

Anggi Tondi Martaon, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 22 August 2022 13:58
Jakarta: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) official and House of Representatives (DPR) Speaker Puan Maharani began PDIP's "political safari" with a meeting with NasDem Party chairman Surya Paloh.
 
According to NasDem Party politician willy Aditya, this meeting dismissed rumors  that NasDem Party and PDI-P had estranged relations.
 
"The rumors say we have bad relations. Actually the relations are fine," said the NasDem politcian at NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Jakarta on Monday, August 22, 2022.
 
As the backbone of the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), he added, the relationship between PDI-P and NasDem has been going well so far. 
 
"Moreover, Puan does not only consider Surya Paloh as a partner in the world of politics. Surya Paloh is already considered an uncle," he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Puan Maharani and PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto, PDIP General Treasurer Olly Dondokambey, PDIP Campaign Head Bambang Wuryanto, and several PDIP officials arrived at NasDem Tower, at 11.00 local time. 
 
The delegation were welcomed by Deputy General Chairperson of the NasDem Party Ahmad Ali, Secretary General of NasDem Party Johnny G. Plate, and other NasDem party officials such as Lestari Moerdijat.
 
(WAH)
