There are still 180 people who are still being treated. (Photo: medcom.id)
At Least 129 Killed in Stampede after Malang Football Match

Antara • 02 October 2022 13:12
Malang: As many as 129 people were killed and some 180 others injured in a stampede after a football match at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang District, East Java Province, on Saturday evening.
 
East Java Regional Police Chief Inspector General of Police Nico Afinta at a press conference here on Sunday, said that  two of the casualties were police officers.
 
"In that incident, 127 people have died. Two of them are members of the police," Afinta  said. Later, the East Java authorities updated that the number of deaths increased to 129.

Afinta explained that out of the 127 people, 34 of them reportedly died at the stadium. While the rest died while receiving treatment at a number of local hospitals.
 
He said that until now  around 180 people were still undergoing treatment at the  hospitals.
 
In addition to the victims who died, there were also 13 vehicles that were damaged, 10 of which were police vehicles.
 
"There are still 180 people who are still being treated. Of the 40 thousand spectators, not all of them are anarchists. Only some, or around 3,000 spectators, took to the field," he added.
 
Afinta said that the match at the Kanjuruhan Stadium actually went smoothly. However, after the game ended, a number of Arema FC supporters felt disappointed  after Arema FC of Malang lost 3-2 to Persebaya of Surabaya, and so some of the Arema supporters stormed the pitch to look for players and officials.
 
The  defeat was the first for Arema FC since the last 23 years.
 
The security officers  made preventive efforts by making diversions so that the supporters did not go down to the field and chase players. However, officers were eventually forced to fire tear gas, the East Java Police chief said.
 
He said the tear gas shooting was carried out because the disgruntled supporters of the Arema team had carried out anarchic actions and endangered the safety of players and officials.
 
"Because of the tear gas, they went out to one point at the exit. Then, there is accumulation. As a result of the buildup, many people experience shortness of breath, lack of oxygen," he said.
 
Meanwhile, Malang District Head M. Sanusi stated that all medical expenses for the supporters  currently undergoing treatment in a number of hospitals will be fully borne by Malang District Government.
 
"We have deployed  all ambulances for the evacuation process from Kanjuruhan Stadium. For those who are healthy and treated, all costs are borne by Malang District," he added.

 
(WAH)

