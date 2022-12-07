Astanaanyar Police Station Attacker is JAD Member: Police Chief

"The attacker has been identified as Agus Jano. He is also known as Agus Muslim," the National Police Chief said here on Wednesday.
"He was imprisoned for four years. In November 2021, he was freed," he added.
According to reports, as many as 11 people became victims of the suicide bombing attack. One person, a police officer, was killed, while the other ten victims were injured.
The suicide bombing occurred around 08.20 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The perpetrator forced his way into the police station.
After the attack, police personnel were asked to increase alertness and vigilance at police buildings. Police members were also asked to carry out patrols around Asatanaanyar Police Station.