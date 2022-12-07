English  
National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo (Photo: Medcom.id/Yurike)
Astanaanyar Police Station Attacker is JAD Member: Police Chief

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro, Siti Yona Hukmana • 07 December 2022 15:15
Jakarta: The National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo revealed that the perpetrator of today's suicide bombing attack at Astanaanyar Police Station, Bandung, West Java was a member of the Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) terror network.
 
"The attacker has been identified as Agus Jano. He is also known as Agus Muslim," the National Police Chief said here on Wednesday.
 
"He was imprisoned for four years. In November 2021, he was freed," he added.

According to reports, as many as 11 people became victims of the suicide bombing attack. One person, a police officer, was killed, while the other ten victims were injured.
 
The suicide bombing occurred around 08.20 Western Indonesia Time (WIB). The perpetrator forced his way into the police station.
 
After the attack,  police personnel were asked to increase alertness and vigilance at police buildings. Police members were also asked to carry out patrols around Asatanaanyar Police Station.
 
(WAH)

