Navy to Relocate Fleet Command I Headquarters from Jakarta to Tanjungpinang

"I hope the fleet command would have been established in Tanjungpinang by December 5. Likewise, the Main Naval Base (Lantamal) IV in Batam and Naval Base (Lanal) in Batam will change into Naval Base (Lanal) in Tanjung Uban," he noted in Jakarta on Tuesday.
Margono remarked that the development of infrastructures for the relocation of Koarmada I from Jakarta to Tanjungpinang, and the change of Lantamal IV in Tanjungpinang and Lanal in Batam into Lanal in Tanjung Uban have been gradually conducted since the Navy received a seal of approval from the Indonesian Military (TNI) chief.
"We have implemented them in stages since we received a seal of approval. I have informed the TNI chief of the plan to relocate the headquarters on December 5 to coincide with the fleet command's anniversary," he remarked.
Meanwhile, the Koarmada I Headquarters in Jakarta will change into the Indonesian Command Fleet (Koarmada RI) Headquarters.
He remarked that Koarmada RI was inaugurated on February 6, 2022. Since then, three transfers of post of the Koarmada RI chief had taken place.
The Koarmada RI chief is responsible for coordinating Koarmadas I, II, and III, so that they have the same doctrine, he added.
"As such, the tasks of Koarmadas I, II and III are carried out under the command of Koarmada RI," he stated.
He made the remarks following the transfer of post of Koarmada RI chief from Vice Admiral Abdul Rasyid to Rear Admiral Heru Kusmanto at the Arafuru field of the Koarmada I Headquarters in Jakarta on Tuesday.