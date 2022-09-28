English  
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Photo: kementan)

Syahrul Yasin Limpo Chairs G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting in Bali

Rosa Anggreati, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 September 2022 14:35
Jimbaran: Indonesian Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo chaired the G20 Agriculture Ministers Meeting (AMM) at the InterContinental Hotel, Jimbaran, Bali on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.
 
The AMM was not only attended by G20 member countries but also international organizations as well as countries outside the G20 forum. 
 
Agriculture ministers from Rwanda, Cambodia, Canada, South Korea, Fiji, India, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates were physically present.
 
In his opening speech, Minister Limpo expressed his appreciation for the presence of the delegates.
 
"The presence of all delegates here shows your full support for the G20 Presidency of Indonesia as well as your commitment to overcome the global food crisis," he said.
 
The theme of the G20 Presidency of Indonesia is "Recover Together, Recover Stronger." 

The theme, according to Minister Limpo, reflects the spirit of G20 solidarity to work together in the context of economic recovery from the impacts of climate change, global trade disruption, and the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
"I want to emphasize that collaboration is the key to overcoming the challenges of today and tomorrow. We believe that we can realize 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger' only with close collaboration and synergy ," said Minister Limpo.
 
The AMM discussed three priority issues namely promoting resilient and sustainable agricultural and food systems, promoting open, fair, predictable, transparent and non-discriminatory agricultural trade and lastly innovative agricultural entrepreneurship through digital agriculture.
 
The AMM was attended by 177 delegates.
 
(WAH)

