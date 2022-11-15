Jakarta, South Korea to Cooperate for Phase IV Development of MRT

"It can become a solution to handle traffic congestion," Acting Jakarta Governor Heru Budi Hartono said in a written statement released here on Tuesday.
Mass transportation is expected to change the behavior of the community in carrying out their activities and make them more environmentally friendly.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
To achieve this end, the Indonesian government inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the South Korean government in Bali on Monday.
Hartono, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, South Korean Land, Infrastructure, and Transport Minister Won Hee-ryong, and Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto attended the signing of the MoU.
The MoU signing was a follow-up to talks held during the 28th ASEAN Transportation Ministers’ Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, on October 16–17, 2022.
At the bilateral meeting, South Korea had evinced interest in participating in the Phase IV development of Jakarta MRT, namely the Fatmawati-Kampung Rambutan route.
In June 2022, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi had visited South Korea to open larger cooperation opportunities and expressed the hope that the MoU would become an initial step to accelerate MRT development in Jakarta.
"The two countries will continue to improve cooperation not only in the railway sector, but also in land, sea, and air sectors," the minister said.
Earlier, the development of the Jakarta MRT project was marked by the signing of a cooperation agreement between the governments of Indonesia, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
Japan, the UK, and South Korea are Indonesia's strategic partners that have implemented a number of mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, including the transportation sector.