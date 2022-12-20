Jakarta Opens Free Health Examinations for Travelers for Christmas, New Year

"Have a safe and comfortable Christmas and New Year Holidays with non-communicable diseases screening and vaccination," Head of Jakarta Health Office's Surveillance, Epidemiology and Immunization, Ngabila Salama, noted here, Tuesday.
The free health examination service is open from December 19, 2022, to January 3, 2023, every day, with no day off, starting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. local time.
The service locations comprise the Pulo Gebang Station in East Jakarta, Kalideres Station in West Jakarta, Kampung Rambutan Station in East Jakarta, and on the second floor of Tanjung Priok Station in North Jakarta.
The free health examination service involves check-up for blood pressure, blood sugar, abdominal circumference, weight, height, and other non-communicable disease risk factors.
There are also balance test and urine test specifically for drivers.
In addition to health examination, the Jakarta Health Office opens COVID-19 vaccination with Pfizer and zifivax vaccine brands.
The people can immediately visit these locations without having to be registered first.
"Complete vaccination for people aged six years above. The elderly population should immediately take the fourth vaccination," Salama remarked.
In addition to the four bus stations, the Jakarta Health Office opens vaccination service every day at Public Health Centers (Puskesmas), malls, and parks that are easy to access.
"There are also vaccination services at 44 sub-district puskesmas every afternoon and evening at 4:00-8:00 p.m. WIB (Western Indonesian Time) on all work days," she remarked.
The office also urged residents aged 40 years and above or those with comorbidities to promptly undergo early detection if they experience cough, runny nose, fever, and sore throat.
This can be done through free antigen or PCR test at all Jakarta sub-district puskesmas.