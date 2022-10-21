English  
Nearly 8,000 Indonesians are currently studying in the United States. (Photo: State Dept/Erik A. Kurniawan)
Education USA Fairs Held in Jakarta, East Java

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 21 October 2022 13:45
Jakarta: epresentatives from United States (US) universities and colleges engaged with eager Indonesian students in Surabaya on October 11 and Jakarta on October 13, kicking off the series of October EducationUSA fairs organized by the US Embassy in Jakarta.  
 
This was the US Embassy in Jakarta’s first in-person fair from EducationUSA since February 2020.
 
Nine university representatives will recruit for graduate students at the second set of fairs in Malang on October 20 and Jakarta on October 22.

"US Embassy Jakarta Deputy Chief of Mission Michael Kleine opened the Jakarta fair, noting that unlike many other countries, the United States remained open to Indonesian students throughout the pandemic with the Embassy issuing visas and universities welcoming students to campus," the US Embassy in Jakarta stated in a media release on Friday.
 
He encouraged students to take advantage of the "precious opportunity to study in a different country, learn about a new culture, and learn more about yourself and Indonesia in the process,"
 
The final fair will take place at the Park Hyatt Jakarta on October 22.  University booths include Arizona State University, Carnegie Mellon University, Colorado School of Mines, Indiana University at Bloomington, Michigan State University, Northeastern University, University of Colorado at Boulder, University of Missouri, and University of Rhode Island.  There will also be info sessions and representatives from LPDP and AMINEF scholarship programs. 
 
The U.S. Embassy EducationUSA offices provide free advising services to prospective international students and offers students resources and tools to help navigate the steps to U.S. study: researching schools, identifying financial aid opportunities, completing applications, obtaining a student visa, and preparing for departure.  There are more than 4,700 accredited higher education institutions in the United States, and the 6 Education USA advising centers can help students narrow their options, define their priorities, and plan their college careers.  Nearly 8,000 Indonesians are currently studying in the United States.
 
(WAH)

