The National Monument Square (Photo: Medcom.id)
Indonesia Announces 24 National Public Holidays, Collective Leave Days for 2023

Antara • 11 October 2022 18:09
Jakarta: The Indonesian government has designated 16 national public holidays and 8 collective leave days for 2023, according to Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy.
 
"(We have designated) 16 national holidays and 8 collective leave days, amounting to 24 days, for 2023," he said after presiding over a ministerial-level meeting on national holidays and collective leave days here on Tuesday.
 
The Joint Ministerial Decision of Religious Affairs Minister, Manpower Minister, and State Apparatus Utilization and Bureaucracy Reform Minister No. 1066 of 2022, No. 3 of 2022, and No. 3 of 2022 will serve as the legal basis for the public holidays and collective leave days in 2023, he added.

Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah, and State Apparatus Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas attended the ministerial-level meeting at the coordinating ministry’s office, Effendy said.
 
According to the joint ministerial decision, the following dates have been designated as national public holidays:
 
January 1 : New Year's Day
 
January 22 : Chinese New Year
 
February 18 : Commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's Isra' and Mi'raj
 
March 22 : Hindu Day of Silence
 
April 7 : Good Friday
 
April 22–23 : Eid al-Fitr
 
May 1 : Labour Day
 
May 18 : Ascension Day
 
June 1 : Birth of Pancasila Day
 
June 4 : Birth of Buddha Day
 
June 29 : Eid al-Adha
 
July 19 : Islamic New Year
 
August 17 : Independence Day
 
September 28 : Prophet Muhammad's Birthday
 
December 25 : Christmas Day
 
Meanwhile, the following dates have been designated as collective leave days:
 
January 23 : After the Chinese New Year
 
March 23 : After the Hindu Day of Silence
 
April 21, 24–26 : Before and after Eid al-Fitr
 
June 2 : Before the Birth of Buddha Day
 
December 26 : After Christmas Day

 
