Indonesia Announces 24 National Public Holidays, Collective Leave Days for 2023

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has designated 16 national public holidays and 8 collective leave days for 2023, according to Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy."(We have designated) 16 national holidays and 8 collective leave days, amounting to 24 days, for 2023," he said after presiding over a ministerial-level meeting on national holidays and collective leave days here on Tuesday.The Joint Ministerial Decision of Religious Affairs Minister, Manpower Minister, and State Apparatus Utilization and Bureaucracy Reform Minister No. 1066 of 2022, No. 3 of 2022, and No. 3 of 2022 will serve as the legal basis for the public holidays and collective leave days in 2023, he added.Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas, Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah, and State Apparatus Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas attended the ministerial-level meeting at the coordinating ministry’s office, Effendy said.According to the joint ministerial decision, the following dates have been designated as national public holidays:January 1 : New Year's DayJanuary 22 : Chinese New YearFebruary 18 : Commemoration of Prophet Muhammad's Isra' and Mi'rajMarch 22 : Hindu Day of SilenceApril 7 : Good FridayApril 22–23 : Eid al-Fitr May 1 : Labour DayMay 18 : Ascension DayJune 1 : Birth of Pancasila DayJune 4 : Birth of Buddha DayJune 29 : Eid al-AdhaJuly 19 : Islamic New YearAugust 17 : Independence DaySeptember 28 : Prophet Muhammad's BirthdayDecember 25 : Christmas DayMeanwhile, the following dates have been designated as collective leave days:January 23 : After the Chinese New YearMarch 23 : After the Hindu Day of SilenceApril 21, 24–26 : Before and after Eid al-FitrJune 2 : Before the Birth of Buddha DayDecember 26 : After Christmas Day