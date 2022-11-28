Basarnas Extends Search for Cianjur Quake Victims for 3 Days

Basarnas Search Mission Coordinator Jumaril, here on Monday, said that the search was focused on three locations.
"Today, the team is still searching for 11 victims, at three work sites (work locations) like the previous day," Jumaril remarked.
Jumaril explained that the first location at Warung Sate Sinta involved 176 personnel, five sniffer dog teams, and four life detector personnel.
The second location is at Cijedil Village, Cugenang Sub-District, with 134 personnel; four sniffer dog teams; and four life detector personnel.
The third location is at Cicadas Village, Cugenang Sub-District, with 62 personnel; two sniffer dog teams; and four life detector personnel.
In addition to search and rescue activities, the Basarnas team distributed logistical assistance in the form of tarpaulins and packages to meet family needs, including toddler needs, rice and mineral water.
Death toll from the earthquake in Cianjur District, West Java, climbed to 321 on Sunday, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) stated.
"Data on Sunday showed that 321 people have died. We have found another three victims," BNPB Head Lt Gen. Suharyanto earlier stated at a virtual press conference that was followed from Jakarta on Sunday.
Suharyanto remarked that 11 people were still missing. Meanwhile, hospital treatment was underway for 108 people that were severely injured.
The number of people injured in the quake stood at 7,729. Of the total, 595 suffered severe injuries, while 7,134 sustained light injuries.
Further, 73,874 people were taking shelter at refugee camps as of Sunday. The refugees comprised 33,713 men and 40,161 women.
In addition, 62,628 homes were damaged in the earthquake, he noted. Around 27,434 houses were seriously damaged; 13,070, moderately damaged; and 22,124 houses were lightly damaged.
The damaged infrastructure included 398 schools, 160 places of worship, 14 health facilities, and 16 buildings or offices.
A total of 16 districts and 146 villages were affected by the earthquake.
The BNPB and related parties continue to increase the supply of tents and distribute logistics to the community.
Several efforts made to ensure logistics reach people in remote areas, include village supervisory non-commissioned officers (Babinsa) that distributed assistance to residents and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) that sent aid using helicopters and motorcycles.