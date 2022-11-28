English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
A total of 16 districts and 146 villages were affected by the earthquake. (Photo: medcom.id)
A total of 16 districts and 146 villages were affected by the earthquake. (Photo: medcom.id)

Basarnas Extends Search for Cianjur Quake Victims for 3 Days

Antara • 28 November 2022 16:21
Cianjur: The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) extended the search for at least 11 missing victims of the Cianjur earthquake, West Java, for three days, or from November 28 to November 30, 2022.
 
Basarnas Search Mission Coordinator Jumaril, here on Monday, said that the search was focused on three locations.
 
"Today, the team is still searching for 11 victims, at three work sites (work locations) like the previous day," Jumaril remarked.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Jumaril explained that the first location at Warung Sate Sinta involved 176 personnel, five sniffer dog teams, and four life detector personnel.
 
The second location is at Cijedil Village, Cugenang Sub-District, with 134 personnel; four sniffer dog teams; and four life detector personnel.
 
The third location is at Cicadas Village, Cugenang Sub-District, with 62 personnel; two sniffer dog teams; and four life detector personnel.
 
In addition to search and rescue activities, the Basarnas team distributed logistical assistance in the form of tarpaulins and packages to meet family needs, including toddler needs, rice and mineral water.
 
Death toll from the earthquake in Cianjur District, West Java, climbed to 321 on Sunday, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) stated.
 
"Data on Sunday showed that 321 people have died. We have found another three victims," BNPB Head Lt Gen. Suharyanto earlier stated at a virtual press conference that was followed from Jakarta on Sunday.
 
Suharyanto remarked that 11 people were still missing. Meanwhile, hospital treatment was underway for 108 people that were severely injured.
 
The number of people injured in the quake stood at 7,729. Of the total, 595 suffered severe injuries, while 7,134 sustained light injuries.
 
Further, 73,874 people were taking shelter at refugee camps as of Sunday. The refugees comprised 33,713 men and 40,161 women.
 
In addition, 62,628 homes were damaged in the earthquake, he noted. Around 27,434 houses were seriously damaged; 13,070, moderately damaged; and 22,124 houses were lightly damaged.
 
The damaged infrastructure included 398 schools, 160 places of worship, 14 health facilities, and 16 buildings or offices.
 
A total of 16 districts and 146 villages were affected by the earthquake.
 
The BNPB and related parties continue to increase the supply of tents and distribute logistics to the community.
 
Several efforts made to ensure logistics reach people in remote areas, include village supervisory non-commissioned officers (Babinsa) that distributed assistance to residents and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) that sent aid using helicopters and motorcycles.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
A total of 16 districts and 146 villages were affected by the earthquake. (Photo: medcom.id)

Death Toll from Cianjur Quake Climbs to 321: BNPB Head

Indonesian Girl, 7, Found Fead after Day-long Quake Rescue Effort

Buried for 3 Day, A Boy Successfully Evacuated from Rubble After Quake

BACA JUGA
Indonesia, United Kingdom Cooperate on Energy Efficiency Program

Indonesia, United Kingdom Cooperate on Energy Efficiency Program

English
energy
President Jokowi Gives Rp309-Billion Bonus for ASEAN Para Games Athletes

President Jokowi Gives Rp309-Billion Bonus for ASEAN Para Games Athletes

English
president joko widodo
Lawmaker Says Jokowi Nominates Yudo Margono as Military Commander

Lawmaker Says Jokowi Nominates Yudo Margono as Military Commander

English
military
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
PLN Minta PMN Lagi Rp10 Triliun untuk Tahun Depan
Ekonomi

PLN Minta PMN Lagi Rp10 Triliun untuk Tahun Depan

Deklarasi NasDem Bikin Elektabilitas Anies Baswedan Melejit
Nasional

Deklarasi NasDem Bikin Elektabilitas Anies Baswedan Melejit

Jurnalis Inggris Dipukuli Polisi saat Meliput Demo Covid-19 di Tiongkok
Internasional

Jurnalis Inggris Dipukuli Polisi saat Meliput Demo Covid-19 di Tiongkok

Gak Pakai Lama, Kiki Amalia Langsung Bulan Madu Setelah Nikah
Hiburan

Gak Pakai Lama, Kiki Amalia Langsung Bulan Madu Setelah Nikah

Mobil Nasional Vietnam Tembus Pasar Amerika Serikat
Otomotif

Mobil Nasional Vietnam Tembus Pasar Amerika Serikat

Hitung-hitungan Peluang Argentina Lolos ke 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Hitung-hitungan Peluang Argentina Lolos ke 16 Besar Piala Dunia 2022

Tukang Cukur Langganan Anies Baswedan Gratiskan Pangkas Rambut untuk Guru, Yuk Meluncur!
Pendidikan

Tukang Cukur Langganan Anies Baswedan Gratiskan Pangkas Rambut untuk Guru, Yuk Meluncur!

“Bos Cupang” Ramaikan Industri Game Mobile Buatan Lokal
Teknologi

“Bos Cupang” Ramaikan Industri Game Mobile Buatan Lokal

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini
Properti

Tak Ada Lagi Anggaran Buat Rumah DP Rp0, Tapi Bakal Diganti untuk Ini

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!