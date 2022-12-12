English  
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 174.5 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 12 December 2022 18:11
Jakarta: Some 10,064 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 174,449,231, Indonesia's covid-19 task force reported on Monday.
 
Furthermore, 16,959 people received their third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination to 67,522,970.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 1,225 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,700,015.
 
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 3,848 to 6,502,605.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 31 to 160,255.
 
(WAH)

The pandemic has not ended. (Photo: medcom.id)

Peringatan!