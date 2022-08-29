English  
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Govt Has Procured Rp400 Trillion Worth of Local Products: Jokowi

Andhika Prasetyo, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 29 August 2022 12:15
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said that the procurements of local products by the central government, regional governments, state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have reached Rp400 trillion.
 
"This is more than the target," said President Jokowi at the launch of the Domestic Government Credit Card at the Bank Indonesia (BI) Building, Jakarta, Monday, August 29, 2022.
 
Even though the government has succeeded to surpass the target exceeded the stipulation, the President wants the procurements of local goods and services to continue to be increased. 
 
The reason is that ministries/agencies, regional governments, and state-owned companies are committed to procuring Rp800 trillion worth of local products
 
"The economic impacts will be visible," he explained.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


President Jokowi has reiterated that the taxpayers' money should not be used to buy foreign products.
 
"It's very stupid if the money collected by the government, whether from taxes or non-tax revenues, spent on imported products," said the President.
 
(WAH)
