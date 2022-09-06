“According to data, 476,970 foreign tourists visited Indonesia in July 2022. The figure is the highest recorded since the (start of the) COVID-19 pandemic,” he noted in The Weekly Brief with Sandi Uno, as quoted from a statement on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the number of foreign tourists coming to Indonesia during the period from January to July 2022 reached 1.2 million people, he remarked.
Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?
The total number of international tourist visits in July 2022 increased by almost 40 percent month-to-month (mtm), with most of them coming from Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and the United States.
According to the data of Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the highest number of international tourists in July 2022 came from Australia, reaching 84,600, an increase of 31.06 percent mtm.
Meanwhile, the second-highest number of tourist arrivals were from Singapore, reaching 59,800, an increase of 12.79 percent as compared to June 2022.
Meanwhile, the number of tourists from Malaysia was the third-largest, reaching 43,600, or up 37.36 percent mtm.
"The number of overseas tourist visits to Bali reached 246,504 in July 2022. It is the highest figure after the (COVID-19) pandemic (struck), with the number of visits per day reaching nine thousand,” the minister remarked.
He noted that tourists came to Bali through the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and Benoa Harbor.
Regarding the VoA policy, he said that currently, 75 countries have been included as VoA recipients, including the three new additional countries: the Maldives, Monaco, and Colombia.
"Nine countries have become the subjects to the special visa-free program for tourism visits to Indonesia, namely the Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam," he added.