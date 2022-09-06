English  
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)
Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno (Photo:Kemenparekraf)

Indonesia's Visa on Arrival Program Increase Foreign Tourist Visits: Minister

Antara • 06 September 2022 19:00
Jakarta: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno attributed the increase in the number of foreign tourists visiting Indonesia, especially in Bali, to the implementation of the Visa on Arrival (VoA) policy.
 
“According to data, 476,970 foreign tourists visited Indonesia in July 2022. The figure is the highest recorded since the (start of the) COVID-19 pandemic,” he noted in The Weekly Brief with Sandi Uno, as quoted from a statement  on Tuesday.
 
Meanwhile, the number of foreign tourists coming to Indonesia during the period from January to July 2022 reached 1.2 million people, he remarked.

The total number of international tourist visits in July 2022 increased by almost 40 percent month-to-month (mtm), with most of them coming from Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, India, and the United States.
 
According to the data of Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the highest number of international tourists in July 2022 came from Australia, reaching 84,600, an increase of 31.06 percent mtm.
 
Meanwhile, the second-highest number of tourist arrivals were from Singapore, reaching 59,800, an increase of 12.79 percent as compared to June 2022.
 
Meanwhile, the number of tourists from Malaysia was the third-largest, reaching 43,600, or up 37.36 percent mtm.
 
"The number of overseas tourist visits to Bali reached 246,504 in July 2022. It is the highest figure after the (COVID-19) pandemic (struck), with the number of visits per day reaching nine thousand,” the minister remarked.
 
He noted that tourists came to Bali through the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport and Benoa Harbor.
 
Regarding the VoA policy, he said that currently, 75 countries have been included as VoA recipients, including the three new additional countries: the Maldives, Monaco, and Colombia.
 
"Nine countries have become the subjects to the special visa-free program for tourism visits to Indonesia, namely the Philippines, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam," he added.
 
(WAH)

The final decision on the electric rail construction plan will be announced in 2023. (Photo: medcom.id)

Bali's First Electric Train to Serve Airport-Seminyak Line: Transportation Office

Bali Hotels Nearly 100% Ready for G20 Events: Tourism Minister

Indonesia Adds 3,607 COVID-19 Cases

Bali's First Electric Train to Serve Airport-Seminyak Line: Transportation Office

Terrorism Poses Latent Threat: BNPT

