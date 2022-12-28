English  
Vice Admiral Muhammad Ali (Photo: Metro TV)
Vice Admiral Muhammad Ali (Photo: Metro TV)

President Jokowi Inaugurates Muhammad Ali as New Navy Chief

Lukman Diah Sari, Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 28 December 2022 10:29
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Commander of the Joint Regional Defense Command I Vice Admiral Muhammad Ali as Chief of Staff of the Indonesian Navy (KSAL).
 
The inauguration ceremony was held at the State Palace in Central Jakarta on Wednesday, December 28 2022. His inauguration was based on Presidential Decree Number 100/TNI Year 2022.
 
He read out the oath of office in front of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He replaced Admiral Yudo Margono who became Commander of the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI).
 
"By Allah, I swear that I will be loyal to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia which is based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution," Ali said.

Muhammad Ali also emphasized that he would follow all regulations as strictly as possible. In addition, he also ensured that he would uphold office ethics.
 
"I will faithfully uphold the soldier's oath," said the military official.
 
(WAH)

Peringatan!