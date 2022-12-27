"This is also to optimize preparedness and vigilance by the central and regional governments as well as all election stakeholders in facing the 2024 Simultaneous Elections," Director of National Vigilance at the Directorate General of Politics and General Administration of the ministry Sri Handoko Taruna stated here on Tuesday.
Taruna remarked that the dissemination of information also aims to inform the public about the IKP released by the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) some time ago.
"Good governance is created by the quality of good elections. The success of the 2024 Election will be determined by many factors, including the readiness of election organizers, the government and regional governments, as well as the preparedness of all stakeholders," he said.
The dissemination of information through the webinar is a form of concrete support from the Ministry of Home Affairs and related ministries and institutions to support the success of the 2024 Simultaneous Elections.
"This index needs to be taken into consideration, as this is the result of research and scientific studies with a proven methodology and has been carried out for years. Hence, this is very important,” the ministry's Director General for Politics and Public Administration, Bahtiar, noted in his remarks.
The index from Bawaslu can provide an overview of what various parties must do regarding the 2024 Simultaneous Election vulnerabilities.
Bahtiar pointed out that several factors affect the quality of elections, including the ecosystem. When several vulnerabilities are found in an ecosystem, then preventive measures need to be taken.
He then said warnings in the index issued by Bawaslu should be prevented together in a measurable manner through concrete steps.