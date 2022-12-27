English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Good governance is created by the quality of good elections. (Photo: medcom.id)
Good governance is created by the quality of good elections. (Photo: medcom.id)

Ministry Disseminates Information on Indonesia's Election Vulnerability Index

Antara • 27 December 2022 18:22
Jakarta: The Ministry of Home Affairs held an event to disseminate information on the Election Vulnerability Index (IKP) for the 2024 Simultaneous General Elections.
 
"This is also to optimize preparedness and vigilance by the central and regional governments as well as all election stakeholders in facing the 2024 Simultaneous Elections," Director of National Vigilance at the Directorate General of Politics and General Administration of the ministry Sri Handoko Taruna stated here on Tuesday.
 
Taruna remarked that the dissemination of information also aims to inform the public about the IKP released by the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) some time ago.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"Good governance is created by the quality of good elections. The success of the 2024 Election will be determined by many factors, including the readiness of election organizers, the government and regional governments, as well as the preparedness of all stakeholders," he said.
 
The dissemination of information through the webinar is a form of concrete support from the Ministry of Home Affairs and related ministries and institutions to support the success of the 2024 Simultaneous Elections.
 
"This index needs to be taken into consideration, as this is the result of research and scientific studies with a proven methodology and has been carried out for years. Hence, this is very important,” the ministry's Director General for Politics and Public Administration, Bahtiar, noted in his remarks.
 
The index from Bawaslu can provide an overview of what various parties must do regarding the 2024 Simultaneous Election vulnerabilities.
 
Bahtiar pointed out that several factors affect the quality of elections, including the ecosystem. When several vulnerabilities are found in an ecosystem, then preventive measures need to be taken.
 
He then said warnings in the index issued by Bawaslu should be prevented together in a measurable manner through concrete steps.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
A meeting between leaders of the three parties will be held in the future. (Photo: medcom.id/Anggi Tondi)

NasDem, PKS, Democratic Party Leaders to Discuss Anies Baswedan's Running Mate

Indonesia Trusted as Fiji Election Observer: Embassy

Sandiaga Declares Readiness to Compete in 2024 Presidential Race

BACA JUGA
Indonesia Adds 803 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Indonesia Adds 803 Daily COVID-19 Cases

English
indonesian government
SAR Looking for 6 Missing Victims of Wrecked Passenger Ship in South Sulawesi

SAR Looking for 6 Missing Victims of Wrecked Passenger Ship in South Sulawesi

English
south sulawesi
Offices to Implement WFH when Natural Disaster Hits Jakarta: Acting Governor

Offices to Implement WFH when Natural Disaster Hits Jakarta: Acting Governor

English
jakarta
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Selain soal Kesehatan, Wapres: Larangan Penjualan Rokok Ketengan agar Anak-Anak Tak Beli
Ekonomi

Selain soal Kesehatan, Wapres: Larangan Penjualan Rokok Ketengan agar Anak-Anak Tak Beli

Bertambah, Tersangka Perorangan Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut Jadi 2 Orang
Nasional

Bertambah, Tersangka Perorangan Kasus Gagal Ginjal Akut Jadi 2 Orang

Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, <i>Personal Statement</i>, <i>Motivation Letter</i> hingga <i>Study Plan</i>
Pendidikan

Jenis-Jenis Esai Beasiswa, Personal Statement, Motivation Letter hingga Study Plan

Rusia Ultimatum Ukraina: Terima Proposal Kami atau Militer Akan Bertindak
Internasional

Rusia Ultimatum Ukraina: Terima Proposal Kami atau Militer Akan Bertindak

18 Artis Meninggal Dunia di 2022, Ada yang Bunuh Diri
Hiburan

18 Artis Meninggal Dunia di 2022, Ada yang Bunuh Diri

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2022
Teknologi

Jajaran Smartphone Terbaik 2022

Kebelet Pipis Di Jalan Pas Mudik? Tenang Ada Mobil Toilet
Otomotif

Kebelet Pipis Di Jalan Pas Mudik? Tenang Ada Mobil Toilet

PSSI Tegaskan Tidak Ada Pemain Lapis Kedua di Timnas Indonesia
Olahraga

PSSI Tegaskan Tidak Ada Pemain Lapis Kedua di Timnas Indonesia

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok
Properti

Tahun Depan, Pembiayaan Rumah dari Pemerintah Bakal Bidik 3 Kelompok

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!