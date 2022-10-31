English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The chairperson denied having evaded responsibility for the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy. (Photo: medcom.id)
The chairperson denied having evaded responsibility for the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy. (Photo: medcom.id)

Extraordinary Congress to Allow Resumption of Competitions: PSSI Chairman

Antara • 31 October 2022 20:25
Jakarta: The decision to hold an extraordinary congress aims to expedite the resumption of football competitions, as various parties rely on football events for their lifeline, according to the Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI).
 
"I only want the competition to resume immediately. Suspension of competitions will diminish the pride of our football," PSSI Chairperson Mochamad Iriawan noted as per the statement on Monday.
 
The chairperson denied having evaded responsibility for the Kanjuruhan Stadium tragedy in Malang, East Java that claimed 135 lives. Iriawan said he had no intention to be unresponsive to the tragedy.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


He added that the PSSI allowed the extraordinary congress to proceed, as the decision was made by PSSI executive committee members.
 
"We agree to propose to FIFA to expedite the congress and the extraordinary congress to respond to the fact-finding team recommendations to ensure football competitions in Indonesia could resume again. Moreover, requests from our voters also influence our decisions," Iriawan expounded.
 
The PSSI head expressed optimism that FIFA, as the governing body of football, would accommodate the organization of the extraordinary congress.
 
"Today, we plan to send the letter notifying the extraordinary congress to FIFA, so, let us wait and be patient. I also hope we can end our grief, and competitions could resume soon," he remarked.
 
Earlier, on Friday (October 28), the PSSI decided to organize an extraordinary congress following an executive committee emergency meeting.
 
Iriawan explained that the decision was taken to organize the extraordinary congress to prevent division among PSSI constituent members.
 
The decision to organize the extraordinary congress was taken despite the PSSI Statute regulating that the congress takes place three months after 50 percent, or two-thirds of the PSSI members requested its organization by a written statement, he explained.
 
He noted that currently, only two PSSI members -- Persis Solo and Persebaya Surabaya -- had requested an extraordinary congress.
 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) (Photo:Medcom.id)

Jokowi Welcomes FIFA President at Merdeka Palace

TGIPF Holds PSSI Responsible for Kanjuruhan Tragedy

Fact-Finding Team Submits Kanjuruhan Investigation Report to President

BACA JUGA
Peak Harvest Boosts Indonesia's Rice Stocks: Minister

Peak Harvest Boosts Indonesia's Rice Stocks: Minister

English
food
Second Home Visa Policy Could Open New Jobs in Indonesia: Minister

Second Home Visa Policy Could Open New Jobs in Indonesia: Minister

English
investment
Indonesian Navy to Deploy Warships to Secure G20 Summit

Indonesian Navy to Deploy Warships to Secure G20 Summit

English
g20 summit
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Pembebasan Pungutan Ekspor Diperpanjang Sampai di Harga CPO USD800 per MT
Ekonomi

Pembebasan Pungutan Ekspor Diperpanjang Sampai di Harga CPO USD800 per MT

Gawat, Tunisia Terancam Didiskualifikasi dari Piala Dunia 2022
Olahraga

Gawat, Tunisia Terancam Didiskualifikasi dari Piala Dunia 2022

Pengamat: Pesawat Pengebom B-52 Hanya Simbolis Penguatan Hubungan AS-Australia
Internasional

Pengamat: Pesawat Pengebom B-52 Hanya Simbolis Penguatan Hubungan AS-Australia

32,06% Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Terlindungi Vaksin <i>Booster</i>
Nasional

32,06% Masyarakat Rentan dan Umum Terlindungi Vaksin Booster

Sosok Pria
Hiburan

Sosok Pria "Bertelinga Kelinci" Diduga jadi Penyebab Tragedi Halloween di Itaewon

Tes Jalan Pertama Kali Yamaha E01, Fix Ini Nmax Listrik!
Otomotif

Tes Jalan Pertama Kali Yamaha E01, Fix Ini Nmax Listrik!

Selamat! Rektor Unair Dikukuhkan Sebagai Ketua Forum Rektor Indonesia Periode 2022-2023
Pendidikan

Selamat! Rektor Unair Dikukuhkan Sebagai Ketua Forum Rektor Indonesia Periode 2022-2023

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%
Teknologi

Pengiriman Smartphone Global Q3 Turun 9%

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken
Properti

Tangerang Jadi Kota Paling Diburu Pencari Rumah Seken

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!