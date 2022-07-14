New Officers Should Realize National Goal: Jokowi

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged newly inaugurated officers of the Indonesian National Defense Forces (TNI) and National Police to bolster the national goal to achieve the status of developed country in future.
"You are the successor to realize the nation's hope. You are our hope to continue the mission in realizing Indonesia as a developed country that grows inclusively, just, and sustainably," Jokowi stated while presiding over the Prasetya Perwira oath-taking ceremony to induct new police and military officers at the Merdeka Palace here Thursday.
Out of the total 754 military and police officers inaugurated during this year's Prasetya Perwira ceremony, 292 officers graduated from the military academy, 107 graduated from the naval academy, 109 officers graduated from the air force academy, and 246 officers graduated from the police academy.
Jokowi remarked that as new officers will be the future of the military and police institutions, they should understand the national defence strategy for the future.
"You are the future of the TNI and the police. You must understand the future and the future defence, face future challenges, master future technologies, be clever, and have skills according to future needs," the president stated.
TNI and police officers must also exhibit their competence as the nation's warriors and showcase their integrity and loyalty to the people and the nation, he noted.
"Exhibit your intelligence and agility to face the future, exhibit your ability to achieve success in the duty. Be a leader with character that inspires and becomes an example, have integrity, and prioritize national interests above all," Jokowi remarked.
The president also urged newly inducted military and police officers to maintain personal quality and professionalism, adhere to military and police codes, and devote themselves to fulfilling their duty to the nation.
He then expressed gratitude for the national resilience despite global issues and instability due to wars, conflicts, and terrorism affecting several countries.
"We are thankful that the Indonesian nation is a firm nation. We have Pancasila that unites Indonesia. We can control the (COVID-19 pandemic) and maintain economic stability. We can even commence new policies," the president stated.
Jokowi stated that Indonesia is committed to making the most of the G20 Presidency this year to restore global peace and realize common prosperity.
"We began (this mission) with my visit to Ukraine and Russia last month. We will intensify our effort, with the hope that it will be fruitful during the G20 Summit in Bali next November," he stated.