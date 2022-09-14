English  
The government will work seriously in handling the case. (Photo: medcom.id)
BIN, Police Already Identified Hacker of Some Government Sites: Minister

Antara • 14 September 2022 20:07
Jakarta: The State Intelligence Agency (BIN) and National Police identified "Bjorka," a hacker, who reportedly hacked the data of several Indonesian government websites, Coordinating Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Minister Mahfud MD stated.
 
"However, the information regarding who and where they (Bjorka) are has not been able to be announced. We already have the tools to track them," the minister stated at a press conference at the headquarters of the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs here on Wednesday.
 
He said that based on the coordination conducted with several state institution heads, it can be concluded that the data leaked online by the hacker was general in nature and not the state's confidential data.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The officials included Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate, Head of BIN Budi Gunawan, Head of the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN) Hinsa Siburian, as well as Chief of National Police General Listyo Sigit Prabowo.
 
The alleged motive of the hacker for leaking the data was not dangerous, the coordinating minister noted.
 
"According to our investigation, Bjorka actually did not have any advanced ability to hack (the high-level encrypted data). He just wanted to tell us that we have to be careful that we (our data) may be leaked, and so on," he remarked.
 
Nonetheless, he emphasized that the government will work seriously in handling the case.
 
One of the strategies adopted by the government is establishing a data protection task force that will protect data, especially state data, from the threat of hacking and data leakage.
 
Although it was not dangerous, Mahfud said that the hacking conducted by Bjorka had reminded the Indonesian people to increase vigilance on data security, both state and public data.
 
"We will use this (momentum) as an opportunity (to strengthen our data security) and a reminder to all of us to be careful," he added.
 
Earlier, Bjorka claimed to have successfully hacked and leaked several secret data, including data on Indonesian residents, Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card user data, personal data of Communication and Informatics Minister Johnny G. Plate, as well as confidential document data belonging to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), and several other national figures.
 
(WAH)

