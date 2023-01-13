English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Indonesia Logs 363 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 13 January 2023 17:32
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 363 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,725,458.
 
From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 471 to 6,557,313.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by eight to 160,719.

WHO

The perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
 
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected. 
 
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.
 


 
(WAH)

LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
Nusantara is located in East Kalimantan. (Photo: KemenPUPR)

Nusantara Capital Authority to Follow Up on LoIs from 11 Malaysian Firms

Optimistic of Reaching Investment Target If Political Stability in Indonesia Good: Minister

Indonesian Navy to Examine Pile of Materials Resembling Island in Tanimbar

BACA JUGA
Business Activity Remains Solid in Q4 2022: Bank Indonesia

Business Activity Remains Solid in Q4 2022: Bank Indonesia

English
business
Indonesia's New Criminal Code Will Not Harm Public Interest: Minister

Indonesia's New Criminal Code Will Not Harm Public Interest: Minister

English
human rights
Indonesia Prioritizes Handling of Stunting, Extreme Poverty: Minister

Indonesia Prioritizes Handling of Stunting, Extreme Poverty: Minister

English
stunting
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Menteri PPPA: Perkawinan Anak Picu Tingginya Angka Putus Sekolah
Pendidikan

Menteri PPPA: Perkawinan Anak Picu Tingginya Angka Putus Sekolah

Enggan Ikut Lagi di Pilpres 2024, Ma'ruf Amin: Saya Sudah Tua
Nasional

Enggan Ikut Lagi di Pilpres 2024, Ma'ruf Amin: Saya Sudah Tua

Intip Pembangunan <i>Smelter</i> Gresik di JIIPE
Ekonomi

Intip Pembangunan Smelter Gresik di JIIPE

Tornado Hantam Alabama, 6 Orang Tewas
Internasional

Tornado Hantam Alabama, 6 Orang Tewas

Mengenal NEDC, WLTP, EPA, & CLTC Sebagai Klaim Jarak Tempuh Kendaraan Listrik
Otomotif

Mengenal NEDC, WLTP, EPA, & CLTC Sebagai Klaim Jarak Tempuh Kendaraan Listrik

7 Fakta Menarik Seputar <i>Friday the 13th</i>, Jatuh Pada Hari Ini
Hiburan

7 Fakta Menarik Seputar Friday the 13th, Jatuh Pada Hari Ini

Hasil NBA: Lewat 2OT, Mavericks Bekuk Lakers
Olahraga

Hasil NBA: Lewat 2OT, Mavericks Bekuk Lakers

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24
Teknologi

Masih Nunggu Samsung Galaxy S23, Eh Ada Rumor Soal Galaxy S24

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?
Properti

Bagaimana Kesiapan Sektor Properti Hadapi Resesi Global?

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!