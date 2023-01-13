Indonesia Logs 363 Daily COVID-19 Cases

From Thursday noon to Friday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 471 to 6,557,313.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by eight to 160,719.
WHOThe perception that the COVID-19 pandemic is over is understandable, but misguided, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said.
According to him, a new and even more dangerous variant could emerge at any time, and vast numbers of people remain unprotected.
WHO and its partners are working with countries to drive uptake of COVID-19 vaccination by getting COVID-19 vaccines to where people are, through mobile units, door-to-door campaigns and by mobilizing community leaders.