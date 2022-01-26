Jakarta: Booster vaccination is being conducted as the government's response in handling the Omicron variant, COVID-19 Handling Task Force's national spokesperson, Wiku Adisasmito, stated at an online press conference on Tuesday evening.
"The booster vaccine program is a response to the spread of the Omicron variant that could reduce immunity that had been formed before," he noted.
Booster vaccination is offered in regions having herd immunity that is proven to decline, he remarked.
Within less than two months since its emergence, Omicron has been found in almost every country in the world.
It has become so widespread to the extent that it dominates all other previous variants, such as the Alpha, Beta, and Delta, in several nations, he highlighted.
"The characteristic of the Omicron variant has become important, so we would be more alert and cautious in handling the COVID-19 pandemic," Adisasmito remarked.
Specifically, various scientific findings that the WHO collected state that the Omicron variant could cause higher case count as compared to the Delta variant because it is more infectious, he noted.
"This is caused by the high mutation rate that the Omicron possesses that affects its ability to infect the body," he explained.
To this end, preventing the infection of the Omicron variant at the individual level is the best way to prevent a surge in cases, he remarked.
In addition, scientific findings also stated that the incubation period or the appearance of symptoms since the first exposure to the Omicron variant tends to be faster than the other variants, he noted.
"According to the initial data, the median for the Omicron variant's incubation period tends to be shorter than the previous variants," he noted.
The other latest scientific fact on the Omicron variant is that it bears non-specific symptoms though milder.
Moreover, the risk of being treated at hospitals is lower as compared to that of the Delta variant. Diagnostic test, primarily PCR, remains effective in detecting the variant.
Moreover, efficacy of the vaccine declines, though it could still be able to prevent symptoms from worsening and leading to death. The medicine for treating COVID-19 patients remains effective.
However, the likelihood of re-infection by the Omicron variant remains quite high, Adisasmito noted.