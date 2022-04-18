Govt Should Prevent Terrorism Financing New Methods: President Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) urged the Financial Transaction Reports and Analysis Center (PPATK) and all ministries and agencies to take precautionary measures against new-fangled methods of money laundering and terrorism financing.
"All ministries and institutions, especially the PPATK as a focal point and financial intelligence unit, must be observant and agile as well as have the ability and means to deal with new modes of money laundering and terrorism financing," he remarked at the 20th commemoration of the Anti-Money Laundering and Prevention of Terrorism Financing (APU PPT) Movement at the State Palace, Jakarta, on Monday.
The president instructed all institutions to anticipate any disruptions to the integrity and stability of Indonesia’s economic and financial system, including financial cybercrimes, as early as possible.
Jokowi assessed that the challenges faced by Indonesia in future will be harder owing to the likelihood of the incidents of cybercrimes increasing.
In addition, there will be various new methods of money laundering and terrorism financing.
Hence, the president emphasized that the PPATK cannot prevent and eradicate money laundering offences alone.
"It requires great synergy between various agencies to maintain the integrity and stability of the domestic economic and financial system," he remarked.
He stressed that cooperation should be established between the government agencies, financial industry, and the entire community.
“We have to build synergies to ensure fair law enforcement; increase the attempts to save, return, and recover the state assets; as well as provide legal certainty to investors," he affirmed.
In addition to handling new modes of money laundering, Jokowi urged the PPATK and all ministries and agencies to continue to make various breakthroughs by conducting digital transformation to counter the increasingly massive and complex economic crimes.
He also called on the PPATK and all ministries and agencies to continue to improve their digital services by developing new service platforms.
"They must improve their existing digital services breakthroughs by developing an integrated and real time digital service center that is able to serve the stakeholders quickly, easily, and accurately," he added.