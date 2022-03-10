Airlangga Hartarto Visits NasDem Party Headquarters

Jakarta: Golkar Party Chairman Airlangga Hartarto today visited the NasDem Party headquarters at NasDem Tower, Gondangdia, Central Jakarta.
"Just catching up," Airlangga told reporters at NasDem Tower.
During the visit, the Golkar Party Chairman was accompanied by a number of Golkar Party officials, including Golkar Party Secretary General Lodewijk F Paulu and Golkar Party Deputy Chairman Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita.
Arriving at around 12.20 Western Indonesia Time (WIB), Airlangga and his entourage was welcomed by NasDem Party Deputy Secretary General Hermawi Taslim.
Not long afterward, they were brought to the office of NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh.
Leaders from the two political parties then conducted a closed meeting inside the room.