The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 50.7 Million Indonesians Have Received COVID-19 Booster Shot: Govt

English vaccine covid-19 vaccine covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 01 July 2022 17:03
Jakarta: Some 90,969 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 169,071,865, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Friday.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine reached 50,746,531 today, increasing by 296,190 from yesterday.
 
Meanwhile, 61,939 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,534,795.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 2,049 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,090,509.
 
From Thursday noon to Wednesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,921 to 5,916,854.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,740.
 
(WAH)
Indonesian Economy to Grow 5.2% in First Semester: Finance Minister

Indonesians Urged to Wear Masks Again amid Increase in COVID-19 Cases

Chili Pepper Prices Heated Up June inflation: BPS Head

