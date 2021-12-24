English  
Earlier this week, the counterterrorism special unit arrested eight suspected terrorists in three provinces.

370 Terror Suspects Arrested Throughout 2021: Police

English terrorism densus 88 police
Siti Yona Hukmana • 24 December 2021 12:37
Jakarta: The Counterterrorsim Special Detachment 88 (Densus 88) of the National Police have arrested 370 terror suspects throughout 2021. 
 
"The number of arrests is 370," said the Head of the Operational Assistance Divison of Densus 88 Senior Commissioner Aswin Siregar said here o, Friday, December 24, 2021.
 
According to Aswin, the number of arrests was highest in March 2021 with 75 people.
 
Meanwhile, as many as 70 people were arrested in April 2021.
 
"3 were arrested in Central Kalimantan, 2 were arrested in South Kalimantan, an 3 were arrested in Central Java," Aswin stated.
 
LEAVE A COMMENT
