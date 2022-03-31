English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 89 to 155,089. (Photo: medcom.id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 89 to 155,089. (Photo: medcom.id)

Indonesia Records 3,332 New COVID-19 Cases

English covid-19 indonesian government covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 March 2022 16:42
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 3,332 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,012,818.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 7,871 to 5,750,802.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 89 to 155,089.

Genomic Surveillance

The World Health Organization (WHO) is releasing a strategy to strengthen and scale up genomic surveillance around the world.
 
Genomic surveillance is the process of constantly monitoring pathogens and analyzing their genetic similarities and differences. 
 
It helps researchers, epidemiologists and public health officials to monitor the evolution of infectious diseases agents, alert on the spread of pathogens, and develop counter measures like vaccines.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The Global genomic surveillance strategy for pathogens with pandemic and epidemic potential 2022–2032 is not specific to a single pathogen or disease threat. 
 
It provides a high-level unifying framework to leverage existing capacities, address barriers and strengthen the use of genomic surveillance worldwide.
 
Data collected by WHO show that in March 2021, 54% of countries had this capacity. 
 
By January 2022, thanks to the major investments made during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number had increased to 68%.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
China Supports Indonesia's Stance in G20 amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

China Supports Indonesia's Stance in G20 amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

English
china
Indonesia Ready to Support PNG in Building Health Resilience: President Jokowi

Indonesia Ready to Support PNG in Building Health Resilience: President Jokowi

English
papua new guinea
President Jokowi Receives PNG Prime Minister at Bogor Palace

President Jokowi Receives PNG Prime Minister at Bogor Palace

English
papua new guinea
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Cuaca DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Diprakirakan Cerah hingga Hujan Ringan
Nasional

Cuaca DKI Jakarta Hari Ini Diprakirakan Cerah hingga Hujan Ringan

Pertamina Tetap Jual Rugi Pertamax
Ekonomi

Pertamina Tetap Jual Rugi Pertamax

Tanding Tinju, Azka Corbuzier Menang TKO Lawan Vicky Prasetyo
Hiburan

Tanding Tinju, Azka Corbuzier Menang TKO Lawan Vicky Prasetyo

Airlangga Test Drive Toyota Kijang Innova BEV, Ini Tanggapannya
Otomotif

Airlangga Test Drive Toyota Kijang Innova BEV, Ini Tanggapannya

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan
Internasional

Indonesia Minta Taliban Tinjau Kembali Larangan Sekolah untuk Perempuan

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'
Pendidikan

Besok, Kemendikbudristek Bakal Luncurkan 'Rapor Pendidikan Indonesia'

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar
Olahraga

AS dan Meksiko Lolos ke Piala Dunia Qatar

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT
Teknologi

Hacker Curi Rp8,9 Triliun dari Game NFT

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui
Properti

Arti Warna Hijau dalam Ilmu Feng Shui

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!