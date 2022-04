Indonesia Adds 1,661 COVID-19 Cases

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 1,661 COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,021,642.From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased 7,355 to 5,776,058.In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 61 to 155,349.With an additional 3.5 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Jakarta on April 3, the United States (US) has donated 35.8 million doses to Indonesia and over a half billion vaccines to more than 110 countries in every region of the world.As of March 17, the US has delivered over 500 million COVID-19 vaccines globally—more doses than any other nation.For every vaccine administered in the United States, nearly one more has been shipped overseas.