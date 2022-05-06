English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Citizens make their way of homecoming by using train. Photo: Media Indonesia
Citizens make their way of homecoming by using train. Photo: Media Indonesia

40 Thousand Peoples Predicted to Enter Jakarta Today by Train

English eid al-fitr eid al-fitr holidays. Homecoming
Media Indonesia.com • 06 May 2022 18:01
Jakarta: The peak flow of Eid al-Fitr holiday through long-distance trains is predicted to occur on Friday, May 6, 2022 to Saturday, May 7, 2022. As many as 40 thousand people will come to Jakarta today.
 
"About 40 thousand people came to Jakarta today, both at Pasar Senen Station, Gambir Station, and Jatinegara Station," said KAI VP of Public Relations Joni Martinus when contacted, Friday, May 6, 2022.
 
PT KAI provides 2.6 million tickets during the Eid transportation period. Of that figure, 2.2 million tickets have been sold. "This means that 84 percent has been absorbed," he said.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Passenger arrival scenarios have been prepared to anticipate at the station. Officers will be alerted at the arrival gate
 
"So that when there is a return flow, passengers will remain orderly and safe," he explained.
 
He appealed to comply with health protocols (prokes) and still ensure that all the requirements that have been set can be met, such as vaccinations to boosters. He also appealed to the public to arrive at the station on time for train delays.
 
"We urge you to be able to allocate time carefully so that when there is a traffic jam on the road, you still have time slots so you don't miss the train when you arrive at the station," he explained.

The station is still crowded with homecomers

Homecomers are still crowding Pasar Senen Station, Jakarta, on D+4 Lebaran 2022. Joni said reading the number of trains is still high, considering the residents who first Eid in Jakarta.
 
"Because we really see that there are people who first celebrate Eid in Jakarta and then return or they perform Eid prayers in Jakarta the next day and then return," he explained.
 
The total number of passengers departing through Pasar Senen Station reached approximately 16,000 passengers today. Meanwhile, Head of Public Relations for Operations Region I of PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) Eva Chairunisa said that from the Daop 1 area of ??Jakarta, there are 64 long-distance train trips every day.
 
The volume of passengers departing from the Daop 1 area of ??Jakarta is also still quite high. "For Pasar Senen Station, there are 29 trains operating, 2 of which are additional trains. The volume of passengers departing is 15,400," said Eva.
 
He said the data was only the number of passengers departing from Pasar Senen Station. If you add the passengers who boarded from Gambir, Bekasi, Karawang, Cikarang, Cikampek, and Jakarta Kota stations, a total of 25,400 passengers departed from Daop 1 Jakarta today.
 
(FJR)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Visit Tirta Empul Temple, Jokowi Encourages Preserving Cultural Assets

Visit Tirta Empul Temple, Jokowi Encourages Preserving Cultural Assets

English
Jokowi
BIN Provides Vaccination Outlets for Tourists in Jogja During Holidays

BIN Provides Vaccination Outlets for Tourists in Jogja During Holidays

English
bin
West Papua Sets Alert Status for Acute Hepatitis Spread

West Papua Sets Alert Status for Acute Hepatitis Spread

English
west papua province
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
AP I Layani 1,59 Juta Penumpang, Naik Hampir 2.000%
Ekonomi

AP I Layani 1,59 Juta Penumpang, Naik Hampir 2.000%

245 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini
Nasional

245 Kasus Covid-19 Terdeteksi Hari Ini

Aksi Kim Kardashian Diet demi Pakai Gaun Dianggap Menjijikkan
Hiburan

Aksi Kim Kardashian Diet demi Pakai Gaun Dianggap Menjijikkan

Jadwal Timnas Indonesia vs Vietnam di SEA Games Hari Ini
Olahraga

Jadwal Timnas Indonesia vs Vietnam di SEA Games Hari Ini

Porsche Gelontorkan Investasi untuk Energi Alternatif Terbarukan
Otomotif

Porsche Gelontorkan Investasi untuk Energi Alternatif Terbarukan

Risiko Pembekuan Darah, AS Batasi Penggunaan Vaksin Covid-19 dari J&J
Internasional

Risiko Pembekuan Darah, AS Batasi Penggunaan Vaksin Covid-19 dari J&J

Kisah Haru 'Guru Perahu', Kembangkan Layar Antarkan Asa Belajar
Pendidikan

Kisah Haru 'Guru Perahu', Kembangkan Layar Antarkan Asa Belajar

Bersiap Hadapi Arus Balik, Ini Aplikasi yang Wajib Ada di Smartphone
Teknologi

Bersiap Hadapi Arus Balik, Ini Aplikasi yang Wajib Ada di Smartphone

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini
Properti

Mau Renovasi Dapur? Jangan Lupa 6 Persiapan Ini

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!