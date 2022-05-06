40 Thousand Peoples Predicted to Enter Jakarta Today by Train

"About 40 thousand people came to Jakarta today, both at Pasar Senen Station, Gambir Station, and Jatinegara Station," said KAI VP of Public Relations Joni Martinus when contacted, Friday, May 6, 2022.
PT KAI provides 2.6 million tickets during the Eid transportation period. Of that figure, 2.2 million tickets have been sold. "This means that 84 percent has been absorbed," he said.
Passenger arrival scenarios have been prepared to anticipate at the station. Officers will be alerted at the arrival gate
"So that when there is a return flow, passengers will remain orderly and safe," he explained.
He appealed to comply with health protocols (prokes) and still ensure that all the requirements that have been set can be met, such as vaccinations to boosters. He also appealed to the public to arrive at the station on time for train delays.
"We urge you to be able to allocate time carefully so that when there is a traffic jam on the road, you still have time slots so you don't miss the train when you arrive at the station," he explained.
The station is still crowded with homecomersHomecomers are still crowding Pasar Senen Station, Jakarta, on D+4 Lebaran 2022. Joni said reading the number of trains is still high, considering the residents who first Eid in Jakarta.
"Because we really see that there are people who first celebrate Eid in Jakarta and then return or they perform Eid prayers in Jakarta the next day and then return," he explained.
The total number of passengers departing through Pasar Senen Station reached approximately 16,000 passengers today. Meanwhile, Head of Public Relations for Operations Region I of PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) Eva Chairunisa said that from the Daop 1 area of ??Jakarta, there are 64 long-distance train trips every day.
The volume of passengers departing from the Daop 1 area of ??Jakarta is also still quite high. "For Pasar Senen Station, there are 29 trains operating, 2 of which are additional trains. The volume of passengers departing is 15,400," said Eva.
He said the data was only the number of passengers departing from Pasar Senen Station. If you add the passengers who boarded from Gambir, Bekasi, Karawang, Cikarang, Cikampek, and Jakarta Kota stations, a total of 25,400 passengers departed from Daop 1 Jakarta today.