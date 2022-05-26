English  
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,556. (Photo: medcom,id)
Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,556. (Photo: medcom,id)

Indonesia Adds 246 COVID-19 Cases

English indonesian government covid-19 covid-19 cases
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 May 2022 18:38
Jakarta: The Indonesian government today recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,053,670.
 
From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 243 to 5,894,103.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,556.

COVID-19 Pandemic


According to World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported COVID-19 cases are increasing in almost 70 countries in all regions and reported COVID-19 deaths are rising in Africa.
 
"In many countries, all restrictions have been lifted, and life looks much like it did before the pandemic. So is it over? No, it’s most certainly not over. I know that’s not the message you want to hear, and it’s definitely not the message I want to deliver," Dr Tedros said during the kick-off of the annual World Health Assembly on Sunday.
 
"There’s no question we have made progress, of course we have: 60% of the world’s population is vaccinated, helping to reduce hospitalizations and deaths, allowing health systems to cope, and societies to reopen. But it’s not over anywhere until it’s over everywhere," he told global health ministers.
 
According to him, increasing transmission means more deaths, especially among the unvaccinated, and more risk of a new variant emerging.
 
(WAH)
