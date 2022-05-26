Indonesia Adds 246 COVID-19 Cases

From Wednesday noon to Thursday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 243 to 5,894,103.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 3 to 156,556.
COVID-19 Pandemic
According to World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reported COVID-19 cases are increasing in almost 70 countries in all regions and reported COVID-19 deaths are rising in Africa.
"In many countries, all restrictions have been lifted, and life looks much like it did before the pandemic. So is it over? No, it’s most certainly not over. I know that’s not the message you want to hear, and it’s definitely not the message I want to deliver," Dr Tedros said during the kick-off of the annual World Health Assembly on Sunday.
"There’s no question we have made progress, of course we have: 60% of the world’s population is vaccinated, helping to reduce hospitalizations and deaths, allowing health systems to cope, and societies to reopen. But it’s not over anywhere until it’s over everywhere," he told global health ministers.
According to him, increasing transmission means more deaths, especially among the unvaccinated, and more risk of a new variant emerging.