The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Over 165.7 Million People in Indonesia Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English covid-19 indonesian government vaccine
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 10 May 2022 16:54
Jakarta: Some 51,584 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 165,707.687, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Thursday.
 
Meanwhile, 6,037 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 199,352,565.
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update

The Indonesian government recorded 456 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,049,141.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 659 to 5,886,870.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 20 to 156,416.
 
(WAH)
