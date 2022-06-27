Over 50.1 Million People Have Received COVID-19 Booster Shot in Indonesia: Govt

Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 Vaccine reached 50,132,890 today, increasing by 105,239 from yesterday.
Meanwhile, 13,271 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,379,547.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 UpdateThe Indonesian government recorded 1,445 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,081,896.
From Sunday noon to Monday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,637 to 5,910,855.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 9 to 156,726.