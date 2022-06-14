Over 168.1 Million People Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indonesia

Jakarta: Some 53,964 people received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 168,159,857, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, 53,964 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 200,920,692.
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government today recorded 930 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,062,009.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 548 to 5,900,049.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 10 to 156,662.