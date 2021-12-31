English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

UNHCR Applauds Indonesia for Allowing Disembarkation of Rohingya Refugees

English refugees united nations indonesian government
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 31 December 2021 12:58
Jakarta: UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has applauded the Indonesian Government for allowing the disembarkation yesterday evening, of 105 (8 men, 50 women, 47 children) Rohingya refugees who had for days been stranded on a boat in the open seas near Aceh, Indonesia.
 
The boat, whose passengers are overwhelmingly women and children, had been at sea in dangerous conditions for three weeks.
 
The damaged, unseaworthy boat was first sighted in the waters near Bireuen in northern Aceh on December 26.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


"We are grateful that Indonesia and its people have once again proven their humanitarian spirit and shown that saving lives must always be the top priority. It is a humanitarian imperative to facilitate the immediate disembarkation of vessels in distress and to prevent the loss of life," said Ann Maymann, UNHCR Representative in Indonesia, in a press release on Friday.
 
Indonesia has several times set an example to others in the region, having also provided life-saving humanitarian assistance to Rohingya in distress at sea in 2015, 2018 and 2020.
 
Most recently, 81 Rohingya refugees were rescued off the coast of East Aceh in June 2021.
 
Upon their disembarkation, it is equally crucial that the refugees are provided with safe and humane reception conditions coupled with access to international protection, including asylum procedures. UNHCR staff are on the ground and working in close coordination with the Government, the local community, other UN agencies and NGO partners to ensure that the refugees receive immediate assistance. This includes medical care and health screenings in accordance with international standards and public health protocols on COVID-19.
 
UNHCR reiterates its call for states in the region to come together on the principles of solidarity and responsibility sharing to address the protection and humanitarian needs of refugees and asylum-seekers at sea.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
1,730 Police Officers to Secure 11 Crowd Free Night Areas across Jakarta

1,730 Police Officers to Secure 11 Crowd Free Night Areas across Jakarta

English
police
Biden Urges Putin to De-Escalate Tensions with Ukraine

Biden Urges Putin to De-Escalate Tensions with Ukraine

English
united states
9.2 Million People in Jakarta Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Health Agency

9.2 Million People in Jakarta Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19: Health Agency

English
vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
KPK Geledah Sejumlah Tempat untuk Bongkar Korupsi Dana PEN 2021
Nasional

KPK Geledah Sejumlah Tempat untuk Bongkar Korupsi Dana PEN 2021

Ketua MPR Pesan 2 Mobil Klasik Di Bali, Ini Modelnya
Otomotif

Ketua MPR Pesan 2 Mobil Klasik Di Bali, Ini Modelnya

Dibuka 7 Januari 2022, Begini Tahapan Seleksi Dewan Komisioner OJK
Ekonomi

Dibuka 7 Januari 2022, Begini Tahapan Seleksi Dewan Komisioner OJK

Mulai Januari, Perangkat Bersistem Operasi BlackBerry Mati
Teknologi

Mulai Januari, Perangkat Bersistem Operasi BlackBerry Mati

Artis CA Ditangkap Polisi Terkait Prostitusi
Hiburan

Artis CA Ditangkap Polisi Terkait Prostitusi

'Contekan' 25 Ucapan Tahun Baru Dalam Bahasa Inggris, yang Mana Favoritmu?
Pendidikan

'Contekan' 25 Ucapan Tahun Baru Dalam Bahasa Inggris, yang Mana Favoritmu?

Afrika Selatan Lewati Puncak Kasus Varian Omicron
Internasional

Afrika Selatan Lewati Puncak Kasus Varian Omicron

Tundukkan RANS Cilegon FC, Persis Solo Juara Liga 2 Indonesia 2021
Olahraga

Tundukkan RANS Cilegon FC, Persis Solo Juara Liga 2 Indonesia 2021

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal
Properti

Bukan Sekadar Ornamen, Ini Makna 7 Hiasan pada Pohon Natal

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!