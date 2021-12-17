Jakarta: The Ngloram Airport in Blora District, Central Java, has served two flights on a weekly basis and always operating at full capacity, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi stated.
"(The airport) is already used by Citilink aircraft twice a week, and they (the flights) are full, as the demand is high," Sumadi said at the inauguration of Ngloram Airport by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Blora on Friday.
Sumadi also advised the local government of Blora District and its surroundings to utilize the flight services available at Ngloram Airport. He explained that the runway length at Ngloram airport reaches 1,500 m to enable landings and takeoff of ATR-type aircraft.
"Temporarily, the runway can handle ATR aircraft, but further development is possible," he remarked.
Moreover, he lauded the Central Java provincial government and the Blora and Bojonegoro authorities that helped to build the road infrastructure.
"This shows the commitment of the Central Java regional government, district, and Bojonegoro in constructing the road even during this pandemic," he explained.
At the same time, he noted that the government was currently building several airports located in the districts of Fak Fak, Mentawai, Mandailing Natal, Asmat, and Nabire.
“Insya Allah (God willing), (the airport project) can be completed next year," Sumadi stated.
Earlier, Ngloram Airport was owned by state oil and gas corporation PT Pertamina and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM). The airport was built to support the company's operational purposes but had not been operated since 1984.
Ngloram Airport was then rebuilt in 2019 by the Ministry of Transportation, and the work was completed in 2021. It currently has a runway spanning 1,500x30 m, a taxiway of 142x23 m, an apron of 90x60 m, and a passenger terminal that can accommodate 210 thousand passengers per year.