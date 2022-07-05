Nearly 169.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 51,180,596 today, increasing by 68,494 in the past 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 26,800 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,616,400
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.
COVID-19 Update
The Indonesian government recorded 2,577 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,097,928.
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,691 to 5,923,808.
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 156,766.