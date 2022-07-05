English  
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)
The Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people. (Photo: medcom.id)

Nearly 169.2 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19

English vaccine covid-19 covid-19 vaccine covid-19 cases covid-19 patients
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 05 July 2022 16:41
Jakarta: Some 523,950 people received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours, taking the number of fully vaccinated people to 169,192,447, Indonesia's covid-19 task force revealed on Tuesday.
 
Futhermore, the number of people who have received the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine reached 51,180,596 today, increasing by 68,494 in the past 24 hours.
 
Meanwhile, 26,800 people received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the same period, bringing the number of people who are at least partially vaccinated against covid-19 to 201,616,400
 
To tackle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government plans to vaccinate more than 200 million people.

COVID-19 Update


The Indonesian government recorded 2,577 new COVID-19 cases today, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country to 6,097,928.
 
From Monday noon to Tuesday noon, the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country increased by 1,691 to 5,923,808.
 
In the past 24 hours, Indonesia's official COVID-19 death toll was up by 8 to 156,766.
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
NTT to Regulate Tourism Boats' Operations in Labuan Bajo

NTT to Regulate Tourism Boats' Operations in Labuan Bajo

English
tourism
Police Officers Must Work Prudently to Avoid Public Mistrust: President Jokowi

Police Officers Must Work Prudently to Avoid Public Mistrust: President Jokowi

English
president joko widodo
Govt to Distribute Packaged Cooking Oil to Indonesia's Eastern Region

Govt to Distribute Packaged Cooking Oil to Indonesia's Eastern Region

English
trade
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Bagikan Bansos di Semarang, Presiden: Ini untuk Tambahan Modal
Nasional

Bagikan Bansos di Semarang, Presiden: Ini untuk Tambahan Modal

Pemerintah Raup Rp13,8 Triliun dari Lelang Surat Utang Hari Ini
Ekonomi

Pemerintah Raup Rp13,8 Triliun dari Lelang Surat Utang Hari Ini

Siswa, Catat Kalender Pendidikan Tahun Ajaran 2022/2023
Pendidikan

Siswa, Catat Kalender Pendidikan Tahun Ajaran 2022/2023

Bercita-Cita Miliki Toyota Alphard? Cek Dulu Biaya Servisnya
Otomotif

Bercita-Cita Miliki Toyota Alphard? Cek Dulu Biaya Servisnya

Rekap Transfer 7 Klub Teratas Liga Inggris Sejauh Ini
Olahraga

Rekap Transfer 7 Klub Teratas Liga Inggris Sejauh Ini

Cerita Bob Tutupoly Dukung Persebaya di Depan Gubernur Ali Sadikin
Hiburan

Cerita Bob Tutupoly Dukung Persebaya di Depan Gubernur Ali Sadikin

Pakai Kamera Leica, Inilah Spesifikasi Xiaomi 12S Series
Teknologi

Pakai Kamera Leica, Inilah Spesifikasi Xiaomi 12S Series

Biaya Rekonstruksi Ukraina Diestimasi Mencapai Rp11,2 Kuadriliun
Internasional

Biaya Rekonstruksi Ukraina Diestimasi Mencapai Rp11,2 Kuadriliun

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN
Properti

Kementerian PUPR Segera Umumkan 3 Karya Terbaik Desain Bangunan di IKN

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik
Rona

Yuk, Simak 6 Tips Jaga Stamina Saat Perjalanan Mudik

social
FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!