KONI, IADO to Intensify Education against Doping in Indonesia

Jakarta: The Central Indonesian National Sports Committee (KONI) will collaborate with the Indonesia Anti-Doping Organization (IADO) to intensify education against doping in the country.
The collaboration was confirmed with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Central KONI chairperson Marciano Norman and IADO head Gatot Dewa Broto at the Central KONI office here on Tuesday.
The collaboration will cover several activities for preventing the use of prohibited substances in sports.
KONI and IADO will synergize efforts in conducting anti-doping campaigns, doping prevention programs, regular anti-doping education in mainstay sports coaching, and providing doping guidebooks during the implementation of the National Sports Week (PON) and national sports championships, among others.
"The signing of this collaboration is crucial because it includes how to educate athletes, educate all stakeholders in sports so that in the future they fully understand doping so that there are no more doping cases among our athletes," Norman remarked.
Doping can occur due to ignorance or be taken up intentionally, he noted. He then expressed the hope that through anti-doping education, sports players will become aware of the consequences of using prohibited substances in the world of sports.
He said he expected the collaboration to also involve KONI branches in regions, such as provincial KONIs and district and city KONIs, to protect Indonesian athletes from the use of prohibited substances.
Meanwhile, the IADO head lauded Central KONI, which has moved swiftly in campaigning against doping.
"This is the first MoU to precede the National Olympic Committee of Indonesia (NOC Indonesia) and the National Paralympic Committee of Indonesia (NPC)," he said.
Broto further said that Central KONI has a very strategic role in carrying out massive anti-doping campaigns because it has 34 provincial KONIs that oversee 514 district and city KONIs and 71 sports branches.
Massive dissemination through Central KONI is expected to curb doping among the nation's athletes.