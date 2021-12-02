English  
President Joko Widodo and First Lady Iriana (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
G20 Leaders to Visit Mangrove Conservation Forest in Bali: Jokowi

English bali presiden joko widodo g20 presidency G20 mangrove
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 02 December 2021 16:10
Jakarta: Indonesia will use the G20 presidency to strengthen global solidarity in the fight against climate change, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said.
 
According to the Head of State, the Mangrove Conservation Forest in Bali is one of the places that will be visited by the leaders of the G20 countries.
 
"This will show that we are serious about restoring mangrove forests, rehabilitating mangrove forests, restoring peat forests, and restoring critical lands in our country. I think that commitment is what we want to show concretely," said the President after visiting the Mangrove Conservation Forest in Bali on Thursday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.

On various occasions, the Head of State has emphasized the Indonesian government's commitment to continue to restore and protect mangrove forests, both through the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (LHK) and the Peat and Mangrove Restoration Agency (BRGM).
 
Starting from December 1 this year, Indonesia officially holds the Presidency of the G20.
 
The G20 is the international forum that brings together the world's major economies. Its members account for more than 80 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of global trade and 60 percent of the population of the planet. The forum has met every year since 1999 and since 2008 has included a yearly Leaders' Summit, with the participation of the respective Heads of State and Government.
 
(WAH)
