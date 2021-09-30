Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: During the establishment of Indonesia’s new capital city in East Kalimantan, anticipatory measures will be taken to address the impacts of climate change, National Development Planning Minister Suharso Monoarfa has said.Monoarfa, who also heads the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas), also assured that the construction of the new capital has been carefully planned so that it will have a positive impact on the environmental, social, cultural, economic, as well as governance sectors."Hopefully, the city will not only accommodate domestic development, but also the global one," he remarked after submitting a Presidential Letter regarding the Draft Law on the State Capital City at the House of Representatives Building, Central Jakarta on Wednesday.Monoarfa and State Secretariat Minister Pratikno directly handed over the letter to House Speaker Puan Maharani.In addition to accommodating environmental conservation, the new capital city will also provide innovation opportunities in various sectors—especially the ones that support the state’s economic growth, the minister said.The new capital will uphold the plurality of cultures in the nation, he remarked."We will create a national culture gravity at our current capital city as well as the future one," the Bappenas head added.Furthermore, the governance in the capital city will reflect an effective and open government as well as prioritize public services, Monoarfa said.“Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has helped us realize that we still have many things to improve," he added.Earlier, President Joko Widodo has on several occasions said that the government has continued preparations for moving the country's capital city from Jakarta to East Kalimantan.On August 24, 2021, he and several ministers inspected the Balikpapan-Samarinda Toll Road, which is among the supporting infrastructure for the new capital city.(WAH)