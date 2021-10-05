English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

PASI, Freeport to Build Athletic Training Center in Mimika

English education sports papua province
Antara • 05 October 2021 19:16
Jakarta: The Indonesian Athletics Association (PASI) would work with gold and copper miner giant PT Freeport Indonesia to build an athletic training center for athletes from eastern parts of Indonesia in Mimika District, Papua Province, according to PASI chief, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.
 
"Earlier, we have agreed that athletics must advance. We will build a training center later in Mimika, so that this can be used in future," Pandjaitan stated at the Mimika Sport Complex in Mimika District, Papua Province, on Tuesday.
 
The training center will be constructed at the Mimika Sport Complex. Later on, athletes from Papua, Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara, and West Nusa Tenggara will practice at the athletic training center, he stated.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


The training will focus on delivering achievements at five athletic competitions: 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, javelin throw, and shot put.
 
"Later, 25 or several dozen athletes will learn here later, and Freeport will be the sponsor, and we will provide training for our athletes," Pandjaitan remarked.
 
He also noted that the PASI will take former athletes as high quality coaches. They will be sent to several countries, such as China, Jamaica, and Kenya, to gain knowledge.
 
"For coaches, we are preparing them. Currently, we are recruiting good former athletes that we (will) train. We may want to send them to China or Jamaica, or from Jamaica to here, and also long-distance runners from Kenya," he elaborated.
 
Pandjaitan is also committed to improving the quality of education for athletes. He noted that the athletes will be taught about mathematics, physics, English, and civic knowledge (wawasan kebangsaan) to ensure a bright future.
 
President Director of PT Freeport Indonesia Tony Wenas echoed his company's commitment to developing Papuan human resources in the field of sports.
 
"We believe that sports development is part of human resource development, and the focus areas of PT FI's programs are health and education programs, including the one related to sports education for athletes," he added.  

 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Govt Urged to Keep Improving TNI Personnel's Welfare

Govt Urged to Keep Improving TNI Personnel's Welfare

English
defense
Indonesia Records 1,404 New Covid-19 Cases, 77 Deaths

Indonesia Records 1,404 New Covid-19 Cases, 77 Deaths

English
covid-19 pandemic
Covid-19 Handling Success in Indonesia Cannot be Separated from TNI's Major Role: Jokowi

Covid-19 Handling Success in Indonesia Cannot be Separated from TNI's Major Role: Jokowi

English
covid-19 pandemic
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
5 Oktober, Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.404 Orang
Nasional

5 Oktober, Kasus Covid-19 Bertambah 1.404 Orang

Penerbangan Asing Boleh Masuk Bali, Ini Persiapan Kemenhub
Ekonomi

Penerbangan Asing Boleh Masuk Bali, Ini Persiapan Kemenhub

Lulus Seleksi PPPK, Guru Honorer K2 Nantikan Kado Indah di Hari Guru Sedunia
Pendidikan

Lulus Seleksi PPPK, Guru Honorer K2 Nantikan Kado Indah di Hari Guru Sedunia

Lewat Diplomasi Vaksin, Indonesia Bertengger di Posisi 5 Vaksinasi Global
Internasional

Lewat Diplomasi Vaksin, Indonesia Bertengger di Posisi 5 Vaksinasi Global

Satu Rekor PON Pecah di Papua
Olahraga

Satu Rekor PON Pecah di Papua

Awal Mula Kaca Spion, Dari Teknologi Balap Mobil
Otomotif

Awal Mula Kaca Spion, Dari Teknologi Balap Mobil

Yuni Shara Bertemu Nagita Slavina, Netizen Heboh
Hiburan

Yuni Shara Bertemu Nagita Slavina, Netizen Heboh

Apa Saja Perubahan di Windows 11?
Teknologi

Apa Saja Perubahan di Windows 11?

Entaskan Kawasan Kumuh, 700 Rumah di Banjarmasin Diperbaiki
Properti

Entaskan Kawasan Kumuh, 700 Rumah di Banjarmasin Diperbaiki

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!