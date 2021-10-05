PASI, Freeport to Build Athletic Training Center in Mimika

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: The Indonesian Athletics Association (PASI) would work with gold and copper miner giant PT Freeport Indonesia to build an athletic training center for athletes from eastern parts of Indonesia in Mimika District, Papua Province, according to PASI chief, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan."Earlier, we have agreed that athletics must advance. We will build a training center later in Mimika, so that this can be used in future," Pandjaitan stated at the Mimika Sport Complex in Mimika District, Papua Province, on Tuesday.The training center will be constructed at the Mimika Sport Complex. Later on, athletes from Papua, Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara, and West Nusa Tenggara will practice at the athletic training center, he stated.The training will focus on delivering achievements at five athletic competitions: 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters, javelin throw, and shot put."Later, 25 or several dozen athletes will learn here later, and Freeport will be the sponsor, and we will provide training for our athletes," Pandjaitan remarked.He also noted that the PASI will take former athletes as high quality coaches. They will be sent to several countries, such as China, Jamaica, and Kenya, to gain knowledge."For coaches, we are preparing them. Currently, we are recruiting good former athletes that we (will) train. We may want to send them to China or Jamaica, or from Jamaica to here, and also long-distance runners from Kenya," he elaborated.Pandjaitan is also committed to improving the quality of education for athletes. He noted that the athletes will be taught about mathematics, physics, English, and civic knowledge (wawasan kebangsaan) to ensure a bright future.President Director of PT Freeport Indonesia Tony Wenas echoed his company's commitment to developing Papuan human resources in the field of sports."We believe that sports development is part of human resource development, and the focus areas of PT FI's programs are health and education programs, including the one related to sports education for athletes," he added.