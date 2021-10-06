English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)
Illustration (Photo:Medcom.id)

Minister Asks PON Committee to Check Covid-19 Spread

English sports covid-19 cases papua province
Antara • 06 October 2021 20:53
Jakarta: Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali has asked the steering and supervising committee of the Papua Province National Sports Weeks (PON) to take coronavirus mitigation measures in view of athletes and officials testing positive for COVID-19.
 
“I will call on the PON steering and supervising committee along with related parties aimed at stemming the COVID-19 transmission risk through various strategies, such as enforcing health protocols strictly,” he said in a press statement issued here on Wednesday.
 
COVID-19 cases during Papua PON were first identified in Timika and the number of infections has continued to increase, he noted.

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


According to Papua COVID-19 Handling and Preventing Task Force spokesperson Silwanus Sumule, around 29 people comprising athletes, officials, and committee members have been infected with the virus.
 
Thirteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Timika District, seven in Jayapura District, seven in Jayapura City, and three in Merauke District, he informed.
 
However, he affirmed that the PON XX will continue on schedule.
 
“The matches remain ongoing in keeping with health protocols as stipulated in the regulation,” Amali said.
 
Visitors arriving in the province, which is also known as Cendrawasih Land, for the PON are being asked to follow the health protocols from the time of entry, he noted.
 
Each person entering Indonesia’s easternmost province is required to undergo a PCR test and be negative for COVID-19, he said.
 
Unfortunately, the virus, which was first reported in China, has continued to spread among athletes, officials, and committee members, he added.
 
“Let us work hand-in-hand to track where the virus came from since all of the contingents confirmed negative in PCR test before coming to Papua,” Amali stressed.
 
“At the accommodation venues, if they experience symptoms, they can directly undergo the antigen test and continue to PCR test. If the result is positive, they must undergo self-isolation, and related contacts need to be traced. For those who will compete with body contact (contact sports), akin to wushu or wrestling, they must undergo an antigen test in advance,” he expounded.
 
He then appealed to residents in surrounding venues to observe the 3M protocols— wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining physical distance—and obtain at least the first vaccine dose to protect their health. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
Indonesia Successfully Tests Bioavtur-Powered Flights: Minister

Indonesia Successfully Tests Bioavtur-Powered Flights: Minister

English
energy
VP Pushes for Vaccinating 5.06 Million Education Personnel across Indonesia

VP Pushes for Vaccinating 5.06 Million Education Personnel across Indonesia

English
vice president maruf amin
Occupancy Rate in Senggigi's Hotels Hikes ahead of World Superbike Championship

Occupancy Rate in Senggigi's Hotels Hikes ahead of World Superbike Championship

English
tourism
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
3 Strategi Kementan Penuhi Kebutuhan Jagung Pakan
Ekonomi

3 Strategi Kementan Penuhi Kebutuhan Jagung Pakan

PON Papua: Menpora Pastikan tidak Ada Insiden yang Menghentikan Pertandingan
Olahraga

PON Papua: Menpora Pastikan tidak Ada Insiden yang Menghentikan Pertandingan

Tegas! Anak Dono Kasino Indro Minta Grup Warkop KW Ganti Nama
Hiburan

Tegas! Anak Dono Kasino Indro Minta Grup Warkop KW Ganti Nama

54 Juta Warga Sudah Terima Vaksin Covid-19 Dosis Kedua
Nasional

54 Juta Warga Sudah Terima Vaksin Covid-19 Dosis Kedua

Resmi Nyapres, Anak Mantan Diktator Filipina Disambut Unjuk Rasa
Internasional

Resmi Nyapres, Anak Mantan Diktator Filipina Disambut Unjuk Rasa

The Cosmic Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Beraliran Scrambler Futuristik
Otomotif

The Cosmic Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Beraliran Scrambler Futuristik

Ubisoft Uji Coba Battle Royale, Ghost Recon Frontline
Teknologi

Ubisoft Uji Coba Battle Royale, Ghost Recon Frontline

Kabar Gembira! Pemerintah Siapkan Program Beasiswa <i>President Scholarship</i>
Pendidikan

Kabar Gembira! Pemerintah Siapkan Program Beasiswa President Scholarship

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas
Properti

5 Kombinasi Warna Ini Bikin Ruang Tamu Kecil Tampak Luas

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!