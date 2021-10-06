Minister Asks PON Committee to Check Covid-19 Spread

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini? Happy

Jakarta: Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali has asked the steering and supervising committee of the Papua Province National Sports Weeks (PON) to take coronavirus mitigation measures in view of athletes and officials testing positive for COVID-19.“I will call on the PON steering and supervising committee along with related parties aimed at stemming the COVID-19 transmission risk through various strategies, such as enforcing health protocols strictly,” he said in a press statement issued here on Wednesday.COVID-19 cases during Papua PON were first identified in Timika and the number of infections has continued to increase, he noted.According to Papua COVID-19 Handling and Preventing Task Force spokesperson Silwanus Sumule, around 29 people comprising athletes, officials, and committee members have been infected with the virus.Thirteen people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Timika District, seven in Jayapura District, seven in Jayapura City, and three in Merauke District, he informed.However, he affirmed that the PON XX will continue on schedule.“The matches remain ongoing in keeping with health protocols as stipulated in the regulation,” Amali said.Visitors arriving in the province, which is also known as Cendrawasih Land, for the PON are being asked to follow the health protocols from the time of entry, he noted.Each person entering Indonesia’s easternmost province is required to undergo a PCR test and be negative for COVID-19, he said.Unfortunately, the virus, which was first reported in China, has continued to spread among athletes, officials, and committee members, he added.“Let us work hand-in-hand to track where the virus came from since all of the contingents confirmed negative in PCR test before coming to Papua,” Amali stressed.“At the accommodation venues, if they experience symptoms, they can directly undergo the antigen test and continue to PCR test. If the result is positive, they must undergo self-isolation, and related contacts need to be traced. For those who will compete with body contact (contact sports), akin to wushu or wrestling, they must undergo an antigen test in advance,” he expounded.He then appealed to residents in surrounding venues to observe the 3M protocols— wearing masks, washing hands, and maintaining physical distance—and obtain at least the first vaccine dose to protect their health.