English  
Selamat Datang di

medcom.id

Don't have an account yet? Sign up here

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
FOLLOW US
NEWS
LIFESTYLE
FEATURED
INDEX
Member of Media Group
  • metrotvnews.com
  • mediaindonesia.com
  • lampost.com
  • podme.id
NEWSTICKER
The increase in COVID-19 cases is still at a controllable level.
The increase in COVID-19 cases is still at a controllable level.

Govt Pays Attention to Increase in COVID-19 Cases in 105 Regencies, Cities

English PPKM covid-19 cases vaccination
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro • 26 October 2021 15:52
Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered his administration to pay attention to the increase of COVID-19 cases in 105 regencies/cities. 
 
"The President reminded us to remain vigilant and careful about the next wave. This is related to the increase in cases in 105 cities and regencies throughout Indonesia,"Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said after a limited meeting on the Evaluation of Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
 
Although the increase is still at a controllable level, the Government continues to strive to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases

Bagaimana tanggapan anda mengenai artikel ini?


Overall, the implementation of PPKM which was continuously carried out by the Government and evaluated every week was able to control the pandemic in Indonesia. 
 
According to Luuhut, the confirmed cases of Indonesia and Java-Bali islands have each decreased by 98.9 percent from their peak cases on 15 July.
 
In line with the implementation of PPKM, the Government also continues to intensify vaccination drives, especially for the elderly who have a high risk if exposed to COVID-19. 
 
Acceleration of the vaccination will provide cities and regencies opportunities to meet Level 2 and Level 1 PPKM requirements. 
 
Luhut said that the improvement in the PPKM level will also result in an increase in the mobility composite index in several regions. 
 
For this reason, it is necessary to tighten supervisory management in the field. 
In addition to the increase in cases in several regions, Indonesia is also aware of and studying the increase in cases that reoccurred in several countries, including countries with high vaccination rates. 
 
Furthermore, the Government is also aware of the potential for an increase in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. 
 
Based on a survey conducted by Ministry of Transportation, as many as 19.9 million people in Java-Bali and 4.45 million people in Greater Jakarta will travel during the period. 
 
This increased mobility has the potential to increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission. 
 
(WAH)
LEAVE A COMMENT
LOADING
TERKAIT
BACA JUGA
All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

All Public Institutions Must Be Open to Criticism: VP

English
vice president maruf amin
2,593 Branch Offices of Banks Close Amid Financial Digitization: OJK

2,593 Branch Offices of Banks Close Amid Financial Digitization: OJK

English
finance
Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

Over 69.1 Million Indonesians Fully Vaccinated against Covid-19

English
covid-19 vaccine
MORE
BERITA LAINNYA
Presiden Sampaikan Harapan ASEAN kepada AS
Nasional

Presiden Sampaikan Harapan ASEAN kepada AS

Joe Biden Alokasikan Rp1,4 Triliun untuk Perkuat Hubungan ASEAN-AS
Internasional

Joe Biden Alokasikan Rp1,4 Triliun untuk Perkuat Hubungan ASEAN-AS

Lelang SUN Masih Diminati Investor
Ekonomi

Lelang SUN Masih Diminati Investor

Leg Pertama: Garuda Muda Kalah Tipis dari Timnas Australia U-23
Olahraga

Leg Pertama: Garuda Muda Kalah Tipis dari Timnas Australia U-23

Kunjungan Kerja ke Sumut, Nadiem Titip 3 Pesan untuk Pemda
Pendidikan

Kunjungan Kerja ke Sumut, Nadiem Titip 3 Pesan untuk Pemda

Tamu KTT G20 Di Bali Bakal Menggunakan Mobil Listrik Genesis G80
Otomotif

Tamu KTT G20 Di Bali Bakal Menggunakan Mobil Listrik Genesis G80

Dispatch Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan Hubungan Kim Seon Ho dan Mantan Pacarnya, Ternyata...
Hiburan

Dispatch Ungkap Fakta Mengejutkan Hubungan Kim Seon Ho dan Mantan Pacarnya, Ternyata...

Zyrex Klaim Kinerja Keuangan Bagus, Kontribusi Semua Segmen
Teknologi

Zyrex Klaim Kinerja Keuangan Bagus, Kontribusi Semua Segmen

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun
Properti

Hotel Milik Donald Trump Dijual Rp5,2 Triliun

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia
Rona

Sejarah Terciptanya Vaksin Tubuh Manusia

FOLLOW US

Ikuti media sosial medcom.id dan dapatkan berbagai keuntungan

HOT ISSUE

Dapatkan berita terbaru dari kami Ikuti langkah ini untuk mendapatkan notifikasi

unblock notif

Peringatan!