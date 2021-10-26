Govt Pays Attention to Increase in COVID-19 Cases in 105 Regencies, Cities

Jakarta: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered his administration to pay attention to the increase of COVID-19 cases in 105 regencies/cities.
"The President reminded us to remain vigilant and careful about the next wave. This is related to the increase in cases in 105 cities and regencies throughout Indonesia,"Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said after a limited meeting on the Evaluation of Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM), Monday, as quoted from the Cabinet Secretariat's website.
Although the increase is still at a controllable level, the Government continues to strive to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Overall, the implementation of PPKM which was continuously carried out by the Government and evaluated every week was able to control the pandemic in Indonesia.
According to Luuhut, the confirmed cases of Indonesia and Java-Bali islands have each decreased by 98.9 percent from their peak cases on 15 July.
In line with the implementation of PPKM, the Government also continues to intensify vaccination drives, especially for the elderly who have a high risk if exposed to COVID-19.
Acceleration of the vaccination will provide cities and regencies opportunities to meet Level 2 and Level 1 PPKM requirements.
Luhut said that the improvement in the PPKM level will also result in an increase in the mobility composite index in several regions.
For this reason, it is necessary to tighten supervisory management in the field.
In addition to the increase in cases in several regions, Indonesia is also aware of and studying the increase in cases that reoccurred in several countries, including countries with high vaccination rates.
Furthermore, the Government is also aware of the potential for an increase in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays.
Based on a survey conducted by Ministry of Transportation, as many as 19.9 million people in Java-Bali and 4.45 million people in Greater Jakarta will travel during the period.
This increased mobility has the potential to increase the risk of COVID-19 transmission.