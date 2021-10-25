1,099 Asymptomatic Covid-19 Patients Undergoing Self-Isolation at Pasar Rumput Apartment

Jakarta: The number of asymptomatic covid-19 patients who are undergoing self isolation at Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment complex, Setiabudi, South Jakarta, Jakarta Province reached 1,099 on Monday
According to Joint Regional Defense Command I spokesperson Marine Colonel Aris Mudian, the number was up by 5 compared to the previous day.
"The number of asymptomatic patients stood at 1,099" said the official in a written statement on Monday morning.
"There are 630 male patients and 469 female patients," he stated.
Meanwhile, some 191 covid-19 patients are receiving treatment at Kemayoran Athletes Village Emergency Hospital, Kemayoran, Central Jakarta.
Compared to the previous day, the number of covid-19 patients at the emergency hospital was up by 14 from 205.
"It increased by 14 compared to yesterday," said the official.
According to the official, there are currently 101 male patients and 90 female patients in the emergency hospital.